Security Analytics Market To Surpass USD 78.92 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Cyber Threats And AI-Driven Detection Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Security Analytics Market is expanding as enterprises adopt AI-powered threat detection and real-time monitoring across hybrid environments, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 6.40 billion in 2025 to USD 31.14 billion by 2035.

Austin, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Security Analytics Market

Organizational need for real-time visibility across hybrid IT environments, enterprise adoption of zero-trust security frameworks, and an increase in the frequency of sophisticated persistent threats are driving the market's growth.









The U.S. Security Analytics Market was estimated at USD 6.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.21% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the high concentration of targeted cyberattack campaigns against critical infrastructure, strict SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, and well-established enterprise cybersecurity technology procurement ecosystems, the United States is the largest market for security analytics.

Rising Frequency of Advanced Cyberattacks and Zero-Trust Security Adoption to Drive Market Growth Globally

The increasing volume of ransomware campaigns, supply chain compromise incidents, and nation-state threat actor activity targeting enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure networks worldwide are the main factors driving the growth of the security analytics market share, along with the increasing frequency of advanced cyberattacks and the adoption of zero-trust security. The market's foundation, network and endpoint security analytics platform adoption, and worldwide market share are all being driven by these proactive threat visibility and incident containment solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The solutions segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 64.37% in 2025, owing to strong enterprise preference for deploying owned SIEM, UEBA, and network detection and response (NDR) platforms globally. the services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 18.42% during 2026–2035, driven by the increasing demand for managed detection and response (MDR) services globally.

By Organization Size

By 2025, the large enterprises segment contributed the largest revenue share of 67.18% due to higher cybersecurity budget allocations globally. The SMEs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 19.56% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing exposure of smaller businesses to ransomware and phishing campaigns globally.

By Application

The network security analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the security analytics market with about 31.24%, owing to the foundational role of network traffic analysis in enterprise threat detection globally. The endpoint security analytics segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 18.93% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as enterprises, government agencies, and healthcare organizations seek comprehensive endpoint behavioral monitoring platforms globally.

By Vertical

The BFSI segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 24.46% in 2025, owing to the high-value data assets of financial institutions globally. The healthcare segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 19.28% during 2026–2035 driven by the increasing targeting of hospital networks and electronic health record systems by ransomware operators globally.

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 18.76%, Asia Pacific is the security analytics market's fastest-growing region due to rising awareness of enterprise cybersecurity risks, government-mandated data protection laws, and investments in digital infrastructure security in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian economies.

Due to a well-established enterprise cybersecurity procurement ecosystem, strict federal and state-level data breach notification and cybersecurity disclosure regulations, and heightened organizational awareness of the financial and reputational ramifications of undetected cyber intrusions, North America held the largest revenue share of the security analytics market in 2025, at over 38.52%.

Key Players:



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Splunk Inc. (Cisco)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Securonix, Inc.

Exabeam, Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Elastic N.V.

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Trellix (Symphony Technology Group)

Gurucul Solutions LLC

Google LLC (Chronicle Security)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS Security Hub) Darktrace Holdings Limited

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, IBM Corporation launched QRadar Suite enhancements incorporating generative AI-powered threat investigation capabilities, enabling SOC analysts to accelerate incident triage, reduce investigation time by an average of 55%, and automate threat hunting playbooks across enterprise security operations deployments.

In November 2024, Microsoft Corporation expanded Microsoft Sentinel with new AI-powered threat hunting agents and natural language investigation capabilities, enabling security teams to conduct complex multi-source threat correlation queries without requiring advanced KQL query expertise across hybrid enterprise environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Threat Detection Efficiency & SOC Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate MTTD and MTTR benchmarks, false positive rates, and the impact of AI-assisted investigations on SOC analyst productivity and operational efficiency.

Cyberattack Volume & Threat Actor Activity Metrics – helps you understand trends in ransomware, phishing, and supply chain attacks, along with APT targeting rates, breach costs, and insider threat detection capabilities.

Regulatory Compliance & Audit Readiness Metrics – helps you track compliance performance across GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOX, alongside audit readiness, disclosure requirements, and regulatory adoption trends.

Platform Deployment & Technology Adoption Metrics – helps you analyze the shift from on-premise to cloud-native deployments, SIEM-to-XDR migration trends, and AI/ML feature adoption across security platforms.

Security Analytics ROI & Cost Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess cost per incident detected, operational ROI, and efficiency gains across enterprise security environments. Managed Security Services & SME Adoption Metrics – helps you identify the penetration of managed security analytics services among SMEs and regional adoption patterns.

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