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Azerbaijan Denounces Iranian Ballistic Munition Entering Turkish Airspace

Azerbaijan Denounces Iranian Ballistic Munition Entering Turkish Airspace


2026-04-01 09:15:33
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the launch of a ballistic munition from Iran that entered Turkish airspace. In an official statement, the ministry expressed solidarity with “brotherly” Türkiye and reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the country’s security and territorial integrity.

According to Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, the ballistic munition was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ministry emphasized that Türkiye continues to respond decisively to potential threats and is closely monitoring regional developments.

This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents. On March 4, a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO units, with debris falling in southern Hatay province. On March 9, another Iranian missile entered Turkish airspace and was also neutralized, with debris landing in southeastern Gaziantep province; no casualties were reported in either case.

The region has remained on high alert since February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched an air offensive against Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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