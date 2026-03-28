Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Advances Precision Oncology With LB-100, Strengthens Position Through Liora Technologies Partnership

LIXT is developing LB-100, a first-in-class therapy designed to enhance the effectiveness of established cancer treatments while cutting down toxicity Strategic partnership with Liora Technologies integrates multimodal oncology data, enabling precision-guided patient care and streamlined clinical trials These developments position the company at the intersection of innovation and therapeutics

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Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) is advancing the frontiers of precision oncology, developing therapies that complement existing cancer treatments while integrating cutting-edge data solutions. The company's lead program, LB-100, is a novel small-molecule compound designed to enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy and radiation, aiming to improve patient outcomes while reducing treatment-related side effects. By focusing on improving the therapeutic index of existing cancer modalities, the company is tackling a recurrent challenge in the field of oncology: maximizing treatment impact while cutting down risks to healthy tissue.

The company recently announced a partnership with Liora Technologies, setting the company up to be a leading force in multimodal oncology data integration. This partnership uses foundation model-based embeddings to unify clinical text, radiology scans, pathology images, and molecular profiles into...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LIXT

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