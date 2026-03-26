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Israeli Official Says Iranian Commander Killed in Bandar Abbas Airstrike
(MENAFN) An Israeli official claimed on Thursday that a commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, reportedly responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz, was killed in an airstrike in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
According to reports, Alireza Tangsiri was said to have been killed in the strike, though no additional details were provided. There has been no immediate confirmation from either Iran or the Israeli military regarding the report.
The Strait of Hormuz has faced significant disruption since early March, with around 20 million barrels of oil typically passing through it each day. The disruption has increased shipping costs and contributed to higher global oil prices.
Regional tensions have escalated since the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
According to reports, Alireza Tangsiri was said to have been killed in the strike, though no additional details were provided. There has been no immediate confirmation from either Iran or the Israeli military regarding the report.
The Strait of Hormuz has faced significant disruption since early March, with around 20 million barrels of oil typically passing through it each day. The disruption has increased shipping costs and contributed to higher global oil prices.
Regional tensions have escalated since the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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