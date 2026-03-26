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Belarus, N. Korea Strengthen Ties with Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) Belarus and North Korea have signed a treaty focused on “friendship and cooperation” during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Pyongyang, where he held talks with leader Kim Jong Un, according to reports.
The agreement was concluded during discussions between the two leaders in the North Korean capital, marking Lukashenko’s first official trip to the country. During the meeting, Lukashenko expressed appreciation for the invitation and highlighted similarities in the historical experiences of both nations, particularly their exposure to past military conflicts.
“The friendly relations between our countries, which began during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted,” he said, adding that bilateral ties are now entering “a fundamentally new stage.” He also emphasized growing interaction between the two governments, including cooperation through foreign ministries and joint intergovernmental mechanisms.
According to statements, the treaty sets out key principles and objectives for collaboration while providing a structured framework to deepen bilateral relations. Kim, for his part, said the agreement would act as a legal basis to support the steady development of ties between the two countries.
Lukashenko arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday and was received by senior North Korean officials as well as Belarusian representatives. He later took part in an official ceremony alongside Kim at Kim Il Sung Square.
The agreement was concluded during discussions between the two leaders in the North Korean capital, marking Lukashenko’s first official trip to the country. During the meeting, Lukashenko expressed appreciation for the invitation and highlighted similarities in the historical experiences of both nations, particularly their exposure to past military conflicts.
“The friendly relations between our countries, which began during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted,” he said, adding that bilateral ties are now entering “a fundamentally new stage.” He also emphasized growing interaction between the two governments, including cooperation through foreign ministries and joint intergovernmental mechanisms.
According to statements, the treaty sets out key principles and objectives for collaboration while providing a structured framework to deepen bilateral relations. Kim, for his part, said the agreement would act as a legal basis to support the steady development of ties between the two countries.
Lukashenko arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday and was received by senior North Korean officials as well as Belarusian representatives. He later took part in an official ceremony alongside Kim at Kim Il Sung Square.
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