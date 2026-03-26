Tri Pointe Homes Introduces Livingwelltm: A Next-Generation Whole-Home Wellness Concept Engineered From The Inside Out

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demonstrated by a design-forward model home under construction at The Pavilions at Holladay Hills, LivingWell reveals how architecture, design, and systems intersect through intentional spaces that invite connection and support daily life

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the launch of LivingWellTM in Holladay, Utah. Located within The Pavilions at Holladay Hills, LivingWell is an exclusive collection of six one-of-a-kind luxury estate homes by Tri Pointe Homes, featuring a fully merchandised model, now under construction, designed to demonstrate how whole-home wellness can support meaningful emotional, physical, and social experiences. The home builds on Tri Pointe's LivingSmart® program – a long-standing commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible building practices – by pairing it with LivingWell's holistic approach to purposeful living. Where LivingSmart® focuses on how a home performs, LivingWell expands the conversation to how a home feels, integrating elements like light, flow, comfort, connection, and adaptability into the architecture, interiors, landscape, and products to support everyday life.

“LivingWell reflects Tri Pointe's deliberate effort to explore how wellness can shape the way homes are designed and experienced,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes president and chief operating officer.“As the demands of modern life evolve, homebuyers are seeking spaces that actively contribute to how they feel, and the home should serve as an anchor where wellness is found. We see an opportunity to strategically evolve the strong foundation of LivingSmart® and show how homes can better support the rhythms of daily life. LivingWell represents that next step, bringing together architecture, interiors, materials, and systems in a more integrated and design-forward approach to whole-home wellness. We're putting a stake in the ground for what an intentional approach to wellness-driven living can be.”

Wellness-Driven Design Considerations

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, the LivingWell model home at The Pavilions at Holladay Hills features approximately 7,772 square feet across three stories, with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms (2 full, 5 three-quarter, and 2 half), and a 4-bay garage, including a carriage home above the garage for guests or multigenerational living. Designed as a contemporary English manor with year-round outdoor comfort features in mind, the home combines traditional estate-style elegance with modern innovation, highlighted by timeless transitional architecture and“Cotswolds Rustic” interior styling.

Centered around a private interior courtyard, the home is designed to draw natural light deeper into the home, create stronger sightlines to outdoor spaces, guide intuitive circulation between spaces, and shape a calmer interior experience through privacy, openness, and connection to the landscape. Planned outdoor amenities include a pool, spa, firepit, orchard, raised gardening beds, and a cabana with a cooktop, refrigerator, and sink.

“The LivingWell model home brings Tri Pointe's vision for whole-home wellness to life in one of Utah's most desirable locations,” said Ken Krivanec, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Utah and Washington.“We're remaining true to Tri Pointe's long-standing reputation for delivering premium homes rooted in thoughtful design and connection to place, but LivingWell takes it another step further. As we continue expanding in Utah, LivingWell will demonstrate how light, landscape, and wellness-driven spaces can create restorative environments that represent the future of living here.”

LivingWell's wellness integration is expressed throughout the home in tangible ways through intentional design considerations:





Nutrition and Gathering: Chef-inspired kitchens and prep spaces support cooking, hosting, and daily connection

Social Interaction and Movement: Open, connected living areas and the indoor-outdoor flow encourage social engagement and ease of movement throughout the home

Mindfulness and Renewal: Quiet zones and restorative bathrooms create opportunities for reflection, relaxation, and restoration

Balance and Adaptability: Flexible rooms make it easier to shift between work, rest, leisure, and personal growth over time Light and Spatial Experience: Natural light, material selections, and spatial flow reinforce a sense of balance and calm throughout the residence



The home's finished basement is planned to feature a recreation room, wellness room/gym, kitchen area, flexible bedroom space, abundant storage, and dedicated cold storage, while light wells bring in added natural light and create visual connections to planted exterior spaces that feel more open and aesthetically pleasing below grade. A dedicated pet wellness station with an integrated pot filler also reflects the home's attention to everyday routines, offering freshwater access while keeping the feeding area clean and organized. At the community level, the home is also designed to connect with the larger Holladay Hills lifestyle ecosystem, including walkable access to trails, plazas, dining, retail, and entertainment.

Engineering Wellness from the Inside Out

LivingWell distinguishes itself by viewing wellness through a whole-home design lens rather than limiting it to a single room, amenity, or aesthetic layer. The home extends wellness into the materials, mechanics, and behind-the-walls construction decisions that influence how the home operates day to day. Beyond the home design, integrated smart home technology is intended to support comfort, convenience, privacy, and efficiency. These systems include home control automation, as well as automated lighting and roller shades to encourage circadian-friendly daily rhythms, Wi-Fi thermostat integration, and remote monitoring capabilities that allow homeowners to manage key functions from virtually anywhere. LivingWell is also prepared for long-term resilience with prewiring for a generator, a conduit for future solar installation, and structured wiring that supports whole-home connectivity and systems integration.

Performance-focused building features include tankless water heaters for on-demand hot water, engineered ducting and duct sealing, blown-in insulation, as well as insulation between floors and walls for thermal performance and sound control, advanced framing techniques that support a stronger thermal envelope, and high-efficiency air conditioning. Indoor comfort and air quality are also supported by a whole-home humidifier, a heat recovery ventilator system that exchanges stale indoor air with fresh, filtered outdoor air while recycling up to 90% of heating and cooling energy, and a MERV 13 filtration system designed to capture fine particles, allergens, and pollutants. Low-VOC finishes, including paint and flooring selections, contribute to a healthier interior. Structural systems behind the walls also add to the experience by enabling open, connected spaces and quieter, more stable floors.

The Collaborative Partners Behind the Home

To bring the LivingWell model home to life, Tri Pointe Homes teamed up with industry leaders that helped express the home's wellness-driven design through their respective expertise, including:



Bobby Berk

Bassenian Lagoni Architects: Developed the architectural concept with an emphasis on indoor–outdoor connectivity, abundant natural light (including strategies intended to support circadian rhythms), and cross-ventilation through operable doors and windows. The distinctive exterior features elevated rooflines, enhanced glazing, custom metal and wood accents, premium detailing, and a thoughtful orientation that maximizes natural light, privacy, and scenic mountains.

PKJ Design Group: Crafted the landscape plan as an extension of the home's LivingWell philosophy, with spaces of shade and refuge, pollinator-friendly and edible plantings, and a plant palette that incorporates two varieties of dwarf apple trees, two varieties of grapevines, and herbs like sage and lavender. Permeable paving and a smart irrigation approach, including a WaterSense controller, support a landscape designed to work with the site and seasons while reinforcing sensory connection to nature.

Brizo®: Provided kitchen and bath fixtures that strengthen LivingWell's focus on elevated design, wellness, and intentional daily rituals. In the chef-inspired kitchen and prep spaces, Brizo® fixtures serve as sculptural focal points that support gathering and everyday use. In the bathrooms, coordinated faucets, tub fillers, and shower systems help create spa-like environments centered on restoration. Together, these elements support the daily rituals of cooking, gathering, and renewal.

James Hardie: Provided Hardie® fiber cement siding to support long-lasting beauty, personalized design, and trusted protection without sacrificing durability. This low-maintenance exterior helps resist damage from fire1, water, and extreme weather, holds little appeal for pests, and supports the home's emphasis on durability and long-term resilience. Founding Sponsors: The LivingWell model home is also supported by founding sponsors The Sherwin-Williams Company, Shaw, Weyerhaeuser, and Builders FirstSource. “Our partners exemplify the high standards of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship that align with Tri Pointe Homes' mission to create life-changing design and premium lifestyle experiences,” said Mitchell.“These partnerships allow us to explore new ideas and advance the way homes are designed and experienced. We believe LivingWell will help inspire a new evolution of wellness-focused design across Tri Pointe communities nationwide in the years ahead.” As Tri Pointe continues its strategic evolution of LivingSmart®, the LivingWell model home serves as a design-forward benchmark for how wellness concepts and features can influence homes and communities across the company's growing market portfolio. The model home is anticipated to be completed in Q2 2026, with sales for all six estate residences expected to begin at the same time. The Pavilions at Holladay Hills will include five additional one-of-a-kind homes, with residences ranging from approximately 4,600 to 7,800 square feet. Buyers will have the opportunity to personalize select options on the non-modeled homes, either by building from Bobby Berk's pre-designed interior plans or by personalizing those designs through Tri Pointe's Design Studio. For more information, please visit tripointehomes/livingwell-home. About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025) and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert, Emmy-winning TV host, and author. He rose to prominence in 2018 for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix's Queer Eye, and has since established himself as a preeminent leader in the design industry. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination About Bassenian Lagoni Architects

Bassenian Lagoni Architects brings a unique vision and sense of aesthetics to the design, theming and planning of homes and neighborhoods. Since its founding nearly 50 years ago, our practice has become synonymous with design innovation; earning the firm a unique status as the go-to provider of market-leading architectural solutions to complex design challenges. A keen eye for detail has garnered the firm an unprecedented number of industry design awards. Our team prides itself on being on the leading edge of architecture, helping to define the trends rather than just replicating them, and designing the homes that enhance the lives of those that live in them.. About PKJ Design Group

PKJ Design Group, L.L.C. is a Landscape Architecture, Planning, Environmental Engineering, and Graphic Innovation firm licensed in 11 states along the Rocky Mountains. Our positive relationships and efficient procedures produce more specialized, interactive, and award-winning designs that meet deadlines and budgets. We strive in each design to understand the appropriate plantings for specific areas with horticulturists and environmental engineers on staff to help provide a wholistic and intentional design. We understand how to utilize resources in appropriate and restorative ways, and we aim to be at the forefront of conversations for creating landscapes that are both beautiful and sustainable. About Brizo®

At Brizo®, we create statement pieces for those who live to make statements. Distinctive design, artful craftsmanship, and inspired innovation define every collection-all in service of self-expression and spaces that reflect your vision. We're proud to be a brand trusted by design leaders and recognized globally. Our collections don't just meet expectations-they earn recognition, with prestigious honors like ADEX Platinum, Luxe RED Awards, and Architectural Digest Great Design distinctions. We also collaborate with icons like the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and fashion designer Jason Wu, bringing architectural and fashion-forward influence to our designs-and to the spaces that specify us. About James Hardie

At James Hardie, we're driven by a purpose of Building a Better Future For AllTM. As a global leader in durable home exterior and outdoor living products, we empower homeowners and professionals with solutions that deliver timeless beauty, reliable protection, and design freedom. James Hardie invented modern fiber cement siding over 30 years ago. Today, we continue to lead the charge with advancements on every front: product and design innovation, industry innovation, and organizational innovation.. ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅ ̅

1 Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire. Photos accompanying this announcement are available at CONTACT: Contact Katy Biggerstaff, NewGround PR & Media 562.761.6338 /...

