Santner Felt Dizzy, We Took Him For A Scan: Jayawardene Explains Concussion Sub Of Shardul For Santner

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) After questions were raised about why Shardul Thakur had replaced Mitchell Santner as a concussion substitute during Mumbai Indians' (MI) chase against Chennai Super Kings despite not being in the playing XI, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained that Santner went for a scan after he complained of dizziness, and it was then that they approached the match referee for a concussion substitute.

Santner was seen walking off the field holding his shoulder after he ran in from sweeper cover to pull off a diving catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma, with replays showing that the Kiwi all-rounder's head hit the ground while attempting the catch.

During the chase, MI had subbed out AM Ghazanfar to bring in opener Danish Malewar as the impact player. However, with MI's chase going nowhere, Shardul walked in to bat at No. 8 as a concussion substitute, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Explaining the decision, Jayawardene said Santer went for a scan after he complained of dizziness, and the team requested a concussion sub only after the player reported feeling "unstable"

"I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizzy. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan in that situation. We requested (for a concussion substitute).

"Obviously, it is at the match referee and the umpire's discretion. They allowed Shardul. Mitch will be disappointed that his batting powers are matched to Shardul Thakur. But it is what it is. But hopefully, it's not too bad," Jayawardene said in a post-match press conference.

Though MI suffered their biggest loss by runs in T20 history One of the positives for Mumbai Indians to come out of this game was the performance of Allah Ghazanfar, who with his spell of 2-25 in his four overs, put the brakes on CSK's scoring in the middle overs.

Praising the young spinner's effort, Mahela shared,“Allah Ghazanfar bowled well. He is very brave and maturing with time. The more games he plays in the middle. he will learn a lot. We, as a unit, will keep backing him to do what he does best," he added.