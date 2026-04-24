Rohit Bose Roy Talks About His Weekly Reset With Sunday Rides, Coffee Breaks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rohit Bose Roy has found his sweet escape in Sunday rides as the open roads offer him some quiet“me time”, which helps him clear up his mind.

Posting a handful of images with his ride, Rohit mentioned how a quaint coffee shop becomes his ultimate cure for any lingering brain fog.

He wrote:“Sunday rides mean a lot to me even if it's just to town and back. Gives me the me time I need, the wind clears up my minds and that coffee at that quaint little coffee house next to flora fountain is the perfect antidote to any brain fog I might have!”

“I am set for the week! So this Sunday, I'm off for my next solo ride...” he concluded.

Rohit, who is the younger brother of actor Ronit Bose Roy, is best known for his role in serials such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan.

He has also appeared in popular Bollywood movies such as Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, and Plan. He starred in the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala, alongside actor Vivek Oberoi.

He has also directed a short film named Rice Plate as a part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan.

The actor is married to Sharman Joshi's sister Manasi Joshi Roy. They got married in 1999 and have a daughter named Kiara.

Over the years, Manasi has worked in memorable shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kkusum, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai,The Miranda Brothers and is currently seen in Lakshmi Niwas.

Recently, Rohit wished his wife Manasi and said that she“irritates the hell out of him” but also confessing that he knows he made the right choice in choosing her as his life partner.

For the caption, Rohit wrote:“You irritate the hell out of me with such amazing regularity that I can set a watch to that... But then I see your face and I know that I made the right choice...”

“That I couldn't have prayed for a better partner and I have done nothing, in this life at least, to deserve you... this song says how I feel about you to the T... the only line that's untrue is that I have never been in love before you... nor after... nor ever will... Happy birthday my darling. @manasijoshiroy,” he concluded the post.