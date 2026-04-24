Raj Assembly Receives Yet Another Bomb Threat Search On

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) A fresh bomb threat targeting the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly triggered a massive security response on Friday, prompting immediate evacuation and a high-alert situation across the state capital.

According to officials, an anonymous email sent to the Assembly Secretariat warned of a powerful explosion scheduled for 1:00 P.M. within the premises.

Treating the threat with utmost seriousness, authorities swiftly activated emergency protocols. All employees, officials, and visitors inside the Assembly complex were evacuated, while entry of staff arriving for duty was halted at the main gates.

Elite commandos, along with the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) and dog squads, have been deployed across the premises.

Teams are conducting an extensive anti-sabotage search operation covering gardens, parking zones, corridors, offices, and the main Assembly chamber.

Senior officers from the Jaipur Police Commissionerate supervised the operation on the ground.

The threatening email stated,“Today's plan is straightforward: Four cyanide gas bombs have already been planted inside the Legislative Assembly. Two volunteers - trained by the LTTE in Chennai and Pakistan's ISI - have been brought to Jaipur. They will be wearing electronic vests (jackets) concealed beneath their sarees or shirts. As soon as they approach within close proximity of the four bombs placed inside the Assembly, the GPS systems embedded in the bombs will automatically activate, triggering an explosion. They will not even need to physically approach the bombs to activate them.”

"However, should the bombs be neutralised for any reason before they detonate, both individuals will be wearing belt bombs - identical to the type used in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. This time, the belts are packed with 1.5 kilograms of 'silicon.' Consequently, they will approach the Assembly building and blow themselves up. We do not wish to cause any harm to our Muslim brethren on this holy Friday; therefore, we request that you evacuate them from the premises. We are providing you with this information because our sole objective is to inflict damage upon property; any unfortunate individuals who lose their lives despite this warning shall be deemed the chosen servants of Allah!”

The letter also warns of killing Brahmins and said,“This is the punishment for that audacity - the attempt to implement EWS reservation in Tamil Nadu by infiltrating our party with Brahmin agents acting as 'sleeper cells'!””

The threat comes close on the heels of a similar incident reported just days ago, raising serious concerns over recurring security breaches at one of the most protected sites in Rajasthan.

Investigating agencies, including the cyber cell, have begun efforts to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those responsible.

Security has also been tightened in the surrounding areas, with all approach roads to the Assembly sealed.

Police imposed strict blockades in Jyoti Nagar and adjoining localities, and intensive checking of vehicles is underway to rule out any potential threat.

The development gains further significance amid heightened security arrangements across the state following the recent refinery fire incident in Pachpadra and preparations for upcoming high-profile events.

Officials have stated that no individual will be allowed inside the Assembly premises until the entire complex is declared secure after a comprehensive sweep.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the threat is a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again put the spotlight on Intelligence coordination and internal security preparedness in Rajasthan.