'Intensity Of MI-CSK Rivalry Brought The Best In Me': Samson

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed that the high expectations and the pressure to score against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) motivated him to perform to the best of his capabilities and score a match-winning hundred at the Wankhede Stadium.

Samson's sparkling 101 off 54, laced with 10 fours and six sixes powered CSK to a total of 207/6. In reply, MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and were shot out for just 104 in 19 overs.

"It's a very big occasion in IPL, everyone looks up to the CSK, my game, and I have been a part of this for the first time. So I could see the build-up, I could see the intensity coming on, so that's when my best also comes out," Samson said in a video released by IPL on X.

"I like the challenges, I like when it's tough, so I really enjoyed the game today, I think the wicket was not a normal Wankhede wicket, the ball was swinging around, Bumrah was bowling with a new ball, so it was a very competitive game to be honest, so I think I'm very happy that I contributed and we had a victory today," he added.

CSK delivered a dominant all-round performance after opting to bat first. Samson led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 101, while the likes of Dewald Brevis (21) and Kartik Sharma (18) also contributed handy runs.

In response, MI struggled from the outset and were eventually bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. Akeal Hosein starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Noor Ahmad provided crucial support.

According to Samson, even the small contributions from every player made a huge difference in the game.

"I think with the amount of youngsters in the team, I would definitely like to give credit to all the players who have contributed, it's not about the 100 or the 4 wickets, I think all the small contributions from the batsmen and bowlers really counts in this big game, so very happy for the victory, I think we would like to keep the momentum going and look positive from the next game," he said.

The 31-year-old also shed light on the feeling when he came close to a hundred and revealed the conversation with Akeal Hosein before the last over, in which Samson played all the deliveries and smashed 16 runs against Krish Bhagat and completed his second century of the season.

"When you get closer to your 100, you definitely want to score a 100, but I have tried to keep the team first, I think I got to a very good start, normally after having set in the wicket, I think I would like to go a bit harder, but the wicket kept on falling, so that's why I wanted to build the partnership and stay till the end," he said.

"So luckily I got a big over and I got close to the 100 and me and Akhil had a chat before that over that I would like to face all six balls that over, I think we were looking to get maximum there and he also felt the same, so very happy, I think and definitely always feels very special to score a 100 and when it comes against MI in Wankhede, it's a super special feeling," he added.