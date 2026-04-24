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Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For April 24

Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For April 24


2026-04-24 01:35:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for April 24, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for 1 euro was 1.9855 manat, for 1 Turkish lira was 0.0378 manat, and for 100 Russian rubles was 2.2439 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate
1 US dollar USD 1.7
1 euro EUR 1.9855
1 Australian dollar AUD 1.2113
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5824
1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628
100 South Korean won KRW 0.1147
1 Czech crown CZK 0.0815
1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2487
1 Danish krone DKK 0.2657
1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6324
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.217
1 Indian rupee INR 0.018
1 British pound sterling GBP 2.2888
1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1835
1 Swiss franc CHF 2.1602
1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5658
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.24
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5202
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.366
1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663
1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194
100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5414
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0981
1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.182
100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0141
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6072
1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4681
1 Romanian leu RON 0.39
100 Russian rubles RUB 2.2439
1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0169
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3295
1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4532
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3271
1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0378
1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0387
100 Japanese yen JPY 1.064
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9951

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Trend News Agency

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