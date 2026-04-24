Anupam Kher Pens Note For Late King Of Pop Michael Jackson: You Were An Experience

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recalled meeting Michael Jackson during his visit to India in 1996 and said that while he shook hands with the late King of Pop, the fanboy in him took over completely.

Sharing the memorable moment on Instagram, where Anupam is seen shaking his hands with Michael Jackson, Anupam wrote:“Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory... it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

Tagging it as surreal and almost unbelievable, Anupam shared that it was“like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience.”

“A phenomenon that the world may never witness again.”

Anupam added:“There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody. We are blessed... deeply blessed... that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world.”

He said:“And yes... somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity. You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are...may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!”

The note comes on the day of the release of the late King Of Pops' eponymous biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. It follows the life of the American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson and as a child by Juliano Krue Valdi, both in their film debuts. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.