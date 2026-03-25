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Costa Rica Agrees to Receive US-Deported Migrants
(MENAFN) According to reports, Costa Rica’s president-elect Laura Fernandez Delgado has welcomed a newly established agreement that allows the country to receive migrants deported by the United States who originally come from other nations.
Under the terms of the agreement, the United States would be permitted to send up to 25 migrants per week to Costa Rica. The arrangement was formalized during a visit by Kristi Noem, who currently serves as a special envoy for a regional initiative focused on migration and security cooperation.
The deal also includes provisions covering transportation expenses, while granting Costa Rica full discretion over which individuals are admitted. Authorities in Costa Rica would be notified in advance and retain the right to refuse entry to specific individuals or groups, including based on nationality. It was also indicated that individuals accepted under this framework would not have criminal records or pending legal charges.
Fernandez, who is set to assume office in May, stated that Costa Rica would function as a transit point for undocumented migrants from various countries, allowing them to eventually return to their countries of origin. Her election in early February came with a commitment to strengthen ties with the United States, particularly in areas related to security and migration policy under the administration of Donald Trump.
Costa Rica is also part of a broader regional security effort known as the Shield of the Americas initiative, which focuses on addressing issues such as drug trafficking and migration across Latin America through coordinated cooperation with the United States and other participating nations.
The agreement between the two countries was signed in San José on March 23 by outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves alongside Noem. During the signing, Chaves described the arrangement as evidence of strong bilateral relations and emphasized that participation is voluntary, allowing Costa Rica to decline specific cases while still operating within a human rights framework and maintaining cooperative ties with the United States.
Under the terms of the agreement, the United States would be permitted to send up to 25 migrants per week to Costa Rica. The arrangement was formalized during a visit by Kristi Noem, who currently serves as a special envoy for a regional initiative focused on migration and security cooperation.
The deal also includes provisions covering transportation expenses, while granting Costa Rica full discretion over which individuals are admitted. Authorities in Costa Rica would be notified in advance and retain the right to refuse entry to specific individuals or groups, including based on nationality. It was also indicated that individuals accepted under this framework would not have criminal records or pending legal charges.
Fernandez, who is set to assume office in May, stated that Costa Rica would function as a transit point for undocumented migrants from various countries, allowing them to eventually return to their countries of origin. Her election in early February came with a commitment to strengthen ties with the United States, particularly in areas related to security and migration policy under the administration of Donald Trump.
Costa Rica is also part of a broader regional security effort known as the Shield of the Americas initiative, which focuses on addressing issues such as drug trafficking and migration across Latin America through coordinated cooperation with the United States and other participating nations.
The agreement between the two countries was signed in San José on March 23 by outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves alongside Noem. During the signing, Chaves described the arrangement as evidence of strong bilateral relations and emphasized that participation is voluntary, allowing Costa Rica to decline specific cases while still operating within a human rights framework and maintaining cooperative ties with the United States.
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