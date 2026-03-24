509 Minor Girls Reported Missing In J&K In 2023, 300 Still Untraced

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that hundreds of cases of missing girl children have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years, with a significant number yet to be traced.

Replying to an unstarred question, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that in 2023, a total of 509 girl children below the age of 18 were reported missing in the Union Territory. Of these, 209 have been traced, while 300 remain untraced.

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According to figures, 502 such cases were reported in 2022, 443 in 2021, 350 in 2020, and 355 in 2019, indicating a persistent trend over the years.

The minister said the Centre is supporting states and Union Territories through various initiatives, advisories and schemes to address the issue of missing children.

He informed the House that digital platforms such as TrackChild and Khoya-Paya have been integrated under Mission Vatsalya to help trace missing children. These systems are also linked with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) to improve coordination among law enforcement agencies.

The government has also issued standard operating procedures for handling such cases and directed all states and UTs to register FIRs immediately, treating missing children cases as abduction or trafficking unless proven otherwise.

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Further, Child Helpline 1098 and the Emergency Response Support System 112 are operational round-the-clock to assist children in distress, while Anti Human Trafficking Units have been strengthened across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister added that awareness programmes, improved monitoring mechanisms and better coordination among stakeholders are being prioritised to ensure the safety of children and enhance tracing efforts.

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