J&K Likely To Allow Pvt Universities, Bill

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a significant move to expand the higher education landscape in Jammu & Kashmir, the government is likely to bring legislation for the establishment of private universities in the Union Territory, sources disclosed.

Sources said that the NC-led government is expected to introduce the legislation during the second leg of the budget session starting on March 27. The proposed law would pave the way for setting up self-financed private universities in Jammu & Kashmir.

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Minister for Education, Sakina Masood Ittoo, confirmed the development.“We will try our best to introduce the bill during the budget session,” she said.

In February this year, the minister informed the Legislative Assembly that there are currently no private universities in the Union Territory.

She, however, emphasised that the establishment of private universities is the need of the hour and that demands have been received for their creation.

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Unlike many states where private universities have become a major part of the higher education system, Jammu & Kashmir continues to rely on government-run institutions. Every year, thousands of students from J&K go to other states and Union Territories to pursue higher education due to the absence of private universities in the region. (KNO)

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