Kanimozhi A Threat To Udhayanidhi, May Be Blocked: NTK's Seeman

Seeman Alleges Rift in Stalin Family Over Kanimozhi

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Senthamizhan Seeman, extending support to DMK MP Kanimozhi's potential entry into state politics, alleged that she may be blocked from contesting the election, as Thoothukkudi MP could pose a significant challenge to Udhayanidhi Stalin. He further alleged that the Stalin family does not truly consider former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's daughter a member of their family. "Those who are unwilling to provide a seat to Kanimozhi herself would not offer one to the Communists. Kanimozhi is a strong personality, and her entry into state politics could pose a challenge to Udhayanidhi Stalin, which is why she may not be allowed to enter. Despite being born into that family, they do not consider her as one of their own," Seeman told reporters.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

These remarks come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With the polls just around the corner, the DMK has concluded a series of critical seat-sharing arrangements with its alliance partners. The Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

NDA Alliance Seat Distribution

Meanwhile, under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest over 170 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with 11 seats.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Vijay's TVK to Make Electoral Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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