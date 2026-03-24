Indian-Origin Driver Faces Racist Abuse, Takes On 2 Carjackers In Melbourne: 'The Real Dhurandhar' Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video from Melbourne, Australia, has gone viral, showing two Indian-origin delivery drivers confronting alleged carjackers at a service station in Scoresby. The incident was recorded and later surfaced online, drawing significant attention. It was first shared on Facebook by Andre Octavio, who said his daughter witnessed the episode.

According to the post, the confrontation began when two men approached one of the drivers, identified as Sahil, while he was taking a lunch break. The suspects allegedly directed racial abuse at him before physically pushing him and demanding the keys to his truck.

“Two young junkie idiots began screaming racial slurs at him. Sahil ignored them and continued eating. They then went up to him, pushed him, and demanded that he give the keys to his truck to them. What Sahil did next was totally awesome,” the caption of the Facebook post read.

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Despite being outnumbered, Sahil resisted and refused to comply. The video captures him confronting the men as the situation escalates into a physical altercation, with punches and kicks exchanged. His response appears to force the attackers to retreat towards a nearby vehicle. Moments later, his colleague joins him, and together they are seen pushing back against the alleged assailants.

According to Victoria Police, no serious injuries were reported. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a red Subaru. Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing available footage while appealing to the public for information.

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The video has since gone viral, drawing strong reactions online, with many users applauding the drivers' courage.

“They picked the wrong guy on the wrong day. Came to rob but left with a life lesson,” one user wrote.“Melbourne streets learned a lesson today-one fearless Indian in a red tee took on two thugs,” read another comment, while one user added,“Bhai ne India ka naam roshan kar diya.”

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“He is the real Dhurandhar,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, Andre has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Sahil. Explaining the initiative, he wrote:“I'm fundraising for Sahil, a local hero who fended off two junkies that tried to steal his truck. I say let's buy him and his boys a beer and a new spirit level!"