MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Amid significant losses in Ukraine, the Kremlin turned to a new reserve: migrants residing in Russia without citizenship. Since most countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America officially oppose the recruitment of their citizens into the Russian army, Moscow chose a bypass method – artificially creating conditions under which staying in the country without a Russian passport becomes practically impossible," the statement said.

The only proposed way out is a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, which automatically opens the path to citizenship.

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The Foreign Intelligence Service reported, citing data from the Russian Interior Ministry, that in 2024, Russia forcibly expelled more than 157,000 foreigners violating migration laws – 45% more than in 2023.

"In 2025, the figure fell to 72,000 people. Interior Minister Kolokoltsev explained the gap simply: 'We could have sent ten times more, but there is not enough funding.' Those not expelled may soon face an alternative – the front," the agency said.

The report notes that the ministry has prepared amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, significantly expanding grounds for pressure on foreigners.

"Among them are liability for extremism, threats to public and information security, violations of religious law, coercion to strike, abuse of freedom of speech, and dissemination of extremist content via audiovisual services," the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

The agency stated that for violations of Article 20.29 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses ("Dissemination of extremist materials"), expulsion is proposed as the primary punishment.

It is planned that fines for violating the stay regime will also increase significantly.

"The increase in fines in Russia is traditionally accompanied by more bribery – and the Kremlin understands this. The real goal of the mechanism is different: to force migrants who want to normalize the situation of their families and avoid persecution to voluntarily sign a contract. Formally – no coercion, no recruitment. The person simply 'chooses' citizenship through service in the aggressor's army," the Foreign Intelligence Service said.