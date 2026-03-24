Rain, Snow, Gusty Winds Forecast For Kashmir This Weekend

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a spell of unsettled weather across Jammu and Kashmir later this week, with rain, snowfall in higher reaches and gusty winds expected from the night of March 28.

According to officials, weather conditions will remain generally dry on March 25, followed by partly cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places on March 26.

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A significant shift in weather patterns is expected from the night of March 28, which could impact agriculture, travel and routine activities in several parts of the Union Territory.

“March 27 and 28 will largely remain dry till evening. Thereafter, light rain, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at many places,” an official from the MeT Centre Srinagar said.

The forecast indicates that from March 29 to 31, generally cloudy conditions will prevail, with light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches at several locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also expected during this period.

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Officials said moderate snowfall over a few higher reaches, along with thunder and lightning, cannot be ruled out between the night of March 28 and March 31.

In view of the forecast, authorities have issued an advisory asking farmers to suspend farm operations on March 26 and again from March 29 to 31 to avoid potential losses.

Travellers have also been advised to follow traffic advisories and plan their movement carefully, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas where weather conditions may affect road connectivity.

From April 1 to 4, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with no major disturbances predicted during this period.

Officials said the situation will be monitored closely, and updates will be issued depending on the progression of the weather system. They added that such transitional weather patterns are typical for this time of the year, often driven by western disturbances that bring rain, snow and wind activity across the region.

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