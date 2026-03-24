Non-Metallic Gaskets Market Insights Industry Share, Sales Projections, And Demand Outlook 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) Non-metallic gaskets continue to see rising demand driven by their cost-effectiveness, corrosion resistance, and adaptability across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power generation. With growing emphasis on safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance, their role in sealing solutions is expected to expand steadily.

The non-metallic gaskets market is projected to grow from USD 4.80 billion in 2025 to USD 6.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report provides key insights into current non-metallic gaskets market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. Non-metallic gaskets are primarily used for preventing leakage and maintaining operational safety within the industrial process of various industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, power generation, water & wastewater treatment, food & pharmaceutical, and industrial machinery. Non-metallic gaskets can be made from elastomer, PTFE, graphite, or a compressed fibre material. These gaskets are used widely as they are easy to install and have the ability to conform to imperfect flange surfaces. Non-metallic gaskets are used primarily for low to medium-pressure applications. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as rising industrial growth in developing countries, increased maintenance and turnaround work due to ageing plant population, and greater regulatory requirements regarding the reduction of fugitive emissions from plants. Additionally, recent developments in material sciences have resulted in improved properties for existing materials and have resulted in the ability to expand the number of applications for non-metallic gaskets, and encourage the adoption within both the established industrial sector and the high-purity industrial sector.

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The elastomeric gasket segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-metallic gasket market during the forecast period.

Elastomers such as NBR, EPDM, FKM, silicone, and neoprene are compatible with common industrial fluids, including water, air, oils, fuels, and coolants, making them suitable for widespread use in water and wastewater treatment, HVAC systems, industrial machinery, automotive components, and utility piping. They conform easily to flange surface irregularities, seal effectively at relatively low bolt loads, and are simple to mold or cut into different shapes, which supports mass production and fast replacement during MRO activities. Their low unit cost and suitability for both OEM manufacturing and frequent maintenance applications result in significantly higher consumption volumes compared to more specialized materials like PTFE, graphite, or fiber-based gaskets.

Die-cut gasket is the fastest-growing type in the overall non-metallic gasket market during the forecast period.

Die-cut gaskets have gained popularity as industries adopt more standardized, repeatable, and easily installed sealing systems. Manufacturers of industrial machinery and large OEMs and MROs have also begun using die-cut gaskets due to their more precise dimensional tolerances than custom-cut gaskets, as well as their consistent compression performance and fewer installation errors than custom-cut sheet gaskets. Furthermore, advancements in automation in the production of gaskets, as well as increasing use of serialized spare parts, continue to drive the rapid adoption of die-cut gaskets.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest non-metallic gaskets market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest non-metallic gaskets market globally. It hosts the world's most extensive concentration of industries that rely heavily on sealing solutions, including refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, power generation, water treatment, and general machinery production. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations together account for massive installed capacities of pipelines, pumps, compressors, and processing equipment, all of which require continuous use and replacement of non-metallic gaskets.

Non-metallic Gaskets Companies

The key global players in the non-metallic gasket market include W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Garlock (US), Klinger Group (Austria), Datwyler Holding AG (Switzerland), Donit Tesnit (Slovenia), Mersen (France), IGP Group (India), Flexitallic (US), James Walker Group (UK), and Lamons (US).

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

This company is a material science organization with more than 13,000 members. The company's product line includes consumer products, cables and cable assemblies, electronic components, fabrics, fibers, filtration products, medical devices, ozonation modules, sealants, and vents. The company offers industrial gaskets through the sealants product segment. It provides gaskets under the brand“Gore”. The company serves its products to aerospace, textiles, military, oil & gas, power, electronics, life science, chemical, and other sectors. The company has a global presence with operations in five continents.

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Garlock (US)

Garlock is a key global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions. The company's product line includes gaskets, valves, expansion joints, hydraulic components, mechanical seals, and oil production seals. It offers spiral-wound metal gaskets, corrugated metal gaskets, kammprofile metal gaskets, jacketed metal gaskets, and solid metal gaskets. The company's Houston, Texas, manufacturing facility produces the full spectrum of gasket solutions, ensuring rapid supply and consistent quality for all customer applications. The company offers its products and services to the food & beverage, chemical, marine, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, power, and hydrogen sectors. It has a global presence, with a major presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

KLINGER Group (Austria)

KLINGER Group has maintained a key position globally for over 130 years as a manufacturer and supplier of industrial sealing systems, as well as fluid control and monitoring solutions. The company's product line includes sealing products, valves, supplementary products, expansion joints & hoses, instrumentation, and services. It offers compressed non-asbestos fiber (CNAF) gaskets, elastomer gaskets, graphite gaskets, Klinger PTFE gaskets, and metallic gaskets.

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DONIT TESNIT (Slovenia)

DONIT TESNIT is a leading producer of non-asbestos gasket material sheets and industrial static gaskets, operating one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the European Union and drawing on decades of deep application-engineering expertise. The company's product line includes Tesnit sheets, Donitool sheets, Grafilit sheets, Doniflon sheets, micall sheets, soft flat gaskets, semi-metallic gaskets, exchanger gaskets, metal gaskets, PTFE gaskets, and machined products. The company has a presence in Slovenia, Germany, China, and the US.

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