PM Modi Wishes People Of Bihar On State's Foundation Day, Lauds Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting the state's cultural legacy and expressing confidence in its contribution toward building a developed India. On X, he wrote, "On the occasion of Bihar Day, heartfelt greetings to all my family members in the state. Our province, which imparts grandeur and divinity to India's heritage, is today engaged in crafting ever-new chapters of progress. I am confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people here will greatly contribute to realizing the resolve of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India."

Bihar CM, Deputy CM Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, sent his wishes to the people, citing that this day of pride reminds us of Bihar's rich cultural heritage. On X, he said, "On this sacred occasion of Bihar Diwas, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all citizens of the state. This day of pride reminds us of Bihar's rich cultural heritage, historical traditions, and the invaluable contributions of its great luminaries. Bihar has, for centuries, given new dimensions not only to the knowledge, civilization, and democratic values of the country but also of the world. Jai Hind! Jai Bihar!"

Along with that, the Chief Minister of Bihar also shared his greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, stating that together, we will take Bihar's pride to new heights. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Day. Bihar's history has been glorious, and at present, we are shaping a glorious future for Bihar through our determination. I call upon all of you to fulfil the resolve for a prosperous Bihar. Together, we will take Bihar's pride to new heights," he wrote on X.

About Bihar Day

Notably, Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day that the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

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