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Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran On Strait Of Hormuz

Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran On Strait Of Hormuz


2026-03-22 02:02:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

United States President Donald Trump has warned that Washington is prepared to launch strikes against Iran's power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened to safe maritime traffic within 48 hours.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was published on the American leader's account on Truth Social.

“If Iran does not completely reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours and ensure safe passage, the United States will strike and destroy numerous power plants,” Trump stated.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric, underscoring growing concerns over global energy security and the stability of one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

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