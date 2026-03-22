Sidra Medicine Ensures Uninterrupted Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, continues to play a vital role in Qatar's national healthcare system, maintaining uninterrupted services for women and children during the current situation. As the country's main tertiary pediatric hospital, the institution has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering specialized care without disruption.

Senior leadership at Sidra Medicine told The Peninsula that all services are operating as normal, supported by robust emergency preparedness and continuity plans.

“Sidra Medicine continues to operate on a business-as-usual basis, with all medical staff fully onboard and services continuing without disruption,” said Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Janahi.“Our clinical teams remain available across inpatient, outpatient, surgical, emergency, and critical care services to ensure uninterrupted access to highly specialized care for women and children.”

He added that the hospital's well-established emergency and continuity frameworks ensure that care delivery remains“safe, coordinated, and reliable under all circumstances.”

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To further support patients, Sidra Medicine has enhanced its digital health services. Families can access care remotely through its mobile app and virtual consultation options, while medication ordering is available online with both pickup and delivery services. These measures are supported by sufficient medical supplies and strong national-level coordination.

Highlighting Sidra Medicine's broader role, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Shaikha Al Mahmoud said the hospital works closely with other healthcare providers across the country. “We support the broader health system by delivering advanced, highly specialized care, managing referrals, and working in close collaboration with other public healthcare entities and national partners,” she said.

“Sidra Medicine focuses on delivering tertiary and quaternary care for children, meaning we provide highly specializsed and complex medical pediatric services that are typically accessed through referral pathways.”

She explained that patients are initially assessed at primary and secondary healthcare facilities, with more complex cases referred to Sidra Medicine for advanced diagnostics, specialised interventions, or complex surgeries.

The hospital has also implemented a range of measures to ensure 24/7 emergency readiness. These include full staffing, surge capacity planning, activation of emergency and business continuity protocols, and readiness of operating theatres and critical care units. Regular simulation exercises and staff training further reinforce preparedness. Sidra Medicine is also working closely with Qatar's National Incident Command Center, participating in daily briefings with major hospitals to strengthen coordination and response efforts.

Reassuring families, Prof. Janahi and Shaikha Al Mahmoud emphasised that services remain fully accessible.“Families can be reassured that Sidra Medicine remains fully operational and committed to providing safe, timely, and compassionate care for women and children,” they said.“Our medical staff are fully onboard, and the hospital continues to run as normal. We have robust emergency and continuity plans in place to ensure uninterrupted access to essential and specialised services.”