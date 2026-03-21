BRICS's Independent Role, 'Immediate Cessation' Of US-Israel Conflict And More: Inside Iran Prez's Call With PM Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and told PM Modi that there must be an“immediate cessation” of what he called US-Israeli“aggression” to bring an end to the conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday. He urged the BRICS grouping of major emerging economies to take an independent role in helping stop the attacks on Tehran.

“He underscored that a prerequisite for ending the war and conflict in the region is the immediate cessation of aggressions by the U.S. and Israel, along with guarantees against their recurrence in the future,” the embassy said.

In an earlier X post on Saturday, PM Mod stated that he condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East during his conversation with Pezeshkian. However, there was no mention of BRICS. He also emphasised the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and keeping shipping routes open and secure amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that the grouping had been part of recent discussions with Tehran. He mentioned that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, over the phone.“Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” he mentioned.

What did Pezeshkian say?

Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran did not start the conflict, the embassy said, adding he said that the attacks were unprovoked, lacking any justification or legal basis, and occurred during ongoing nuclear talks, resulting in the deaths of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, senior military figures, and many civilians, including schoolchildren, along with damage to public infrastructure.

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Pezeshkian also noted that the US struck a school in Minab from military bases in neighboring countries, causing the tragic deaths of 168 innocent schoolchildren, the embassy continued.

According to the embassy, President Pezeshkian dismissed the US President's assertion that the military actions were aimed at stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He emphasised that in numerous meetings involving the Supreme Leader, the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution had consistently opposed nuclear weapons and had issued both administrative and religious instructions forbidding any steps toward their development.

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“He also dismissed U.S. allegations portraying Iran as a source of instability and tension in the region, asserting instead that it is Israel that carries out attacks and assassinations in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, and elsewhere, justifying such actions under the pretext of maintaining security and peace, while in reality fueling unrest and conflict across the region,” the embassy said.

The embassy asserted that the President reaffirmed Iran's ongoing willingness to hold both phone and in-person discussions with world leaders, including on the sidelines of the UN, to allow verification and oversight of its peaceful nuclear program.

It also mentioned he slammed the actions of the US and Israel against Iran as deeply“inhumane and unethical”, expressing strong condemnation. It further said that the President also suggested creating a regional security framework involving West Asian countries, aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region through local cooperation without external interference, it further said.

US, Israel-Iran conflict

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The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites as part of Operation Epic Fury. These attacks resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, US bases in the Gulf, and allied nations, escalating the confrontation regionally. The conflict has caused significant military and civilian casualties, disrupted key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and triggered international calls for de-escalation.