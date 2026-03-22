Public Flock To Museums On Second Day Of Eid Al Fitr

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Citizens and residents flocked to museums across the country on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, welcoming the reopening of cultural institutions under Qatar Museums after a brief closure.

Following the closure of museums, doors swung open yesterday, welcoming visitors back to world-class institutions such as the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

Qatar Museums announced the special Eid schedule in advance, extending daily access from March 21 to 27, including regular closing days, to accommodate the festive mood.

Crowds began gathering early at key locations. At NMoQ, the striking rose-like structure along the Corniche drew long lines of families eager to explore its galleries dedicated to Qatar's heritage. Children raced through interactive exhibits while parents admired the architecture and seasonal displays highlighting Eid traditions.

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“We usually travel during Eid, but this year we stayed,” said resident Fatima Iqbal, visiting with her three children.

“The museums are perfect, educational, air-conditioned, and full of joy. My kids loved the Eid-themed storytelling session.”

Similar scenes unfolded at MIA, where visitors lingered in the serene courtyards and marvelled at the permanent collection of Islamic art treasures. Many praised the thoughtful reopening, noting enhanced safety measures, including staff guidance, frequent sanitisation, and clear signage. Cafés and retail outlets within the venues operated normally, offering products and souvenirs that added to the festive atmosphere.

Qatar Museums confirmed that indoor spaces, galleries, exhibition halls, shops and dining areas, resumed operations in line with approved timings.

Saturday to Thursday hours run from 9am to 2pm and 8pm to midnight, while Fridays are limited to 8pm to midnight. Outdoor heritage sites, archaeological locations and historic settlements remain temporarily closed, allowing focus on indoor experiences for now.

The surge in visitors reflects a broader trend this Eid, with many residents opting for domestic cultural outings amid adapted celebrations. Public transport links, including the Doha Metro's Education City and Museum of Islamic Art stations, facilitated easy access, keeping roads clearer and encouraging sustainable travel.

Officials from Qatar Museums expressed delight at the enthusiastic response.

As Eid continues through the week, museums expect sustained crowds, particularly in the evenings when extended hours align with family gatherings. Visitors are advised to check the official Qatar Museums website or app for real-time updates, ticket availability and any event-specific requirements.

This Eid reopening underscores Qatar's commitment to preserving and sharing its rich cultural heritage, providing residents and citizens a meaningful way to celebrate while enjoying world-class facilities in comfort and safety. With museums serving as community anchors, the second day of Eid proved once again that culture remains at the heart of Qatari festivities.