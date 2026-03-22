Enemy Fires On Four Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times Overnight, Injuring One

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. Infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, farm buildings, solar panels, and cars were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Petropavlivka and Mykolaiv communities were targeted. A fire broke out. One home was destroyed, and five others were damaged.

According to updated information, a 22-year-old man was injured in yesterday's attack on the district. He is in the hospital in moderate condition, Hanzha noted.

Russian forces strikeregion 700 times in 24 hours, killing two and wounding eight

In Ternivka, Pavlohrad District, he said, a summer cottage was destroyed. A farm building was on fire, and in the Sofiivka community in the Kryvyi Rih region, infrastructure was damaged.

As a reminder, the Russian army also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region the day before. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and five were wounded.