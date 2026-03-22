Enemy Fires On Four Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times Overnight, Injuring One
According to him, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. Infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, farm buildings, solar panels, and cars were damaged.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Petropavlivka and Mykolaiv communities were targeted. A fire broke out. One home was destroyed, and five others were damaged.
According to updated information, a 22-year-old man was injured in yesterday's attack on the district. He is in the hospital in moderate condition, Hanzha noted.Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region 700 times in 24 hours, killing two and wounding eight
In Ternivka, Pavlohrad District, he said, a summer cottage was destroyed. A farm building was on fire, and in the Sofiivka community in the Kryvyi Rih region, infrastructure was damaged.
As a reminder, the Russian army also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region the day before. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and five were wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment