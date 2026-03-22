People All Praise For 'Joy Of Eid' Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The“Joy of Eid” initiative launched by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has drawn widespread praise from families and community members across Doha and beyond, with many describing it as a meaningful gesture that added warmth and inclusivity to this year's Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Parents who attended Eid prayers at participating mosques said the distribution of gifts created an atmosphere of excitement and happiness among children, turning the spiritual gathering into a memorable family experience.

“The moment my children received their gifts, their faces lit up with pure joy,” said one parent.“It made the day even more special and reminded us of the true spirit of Eid, sharing happiness with others.” Children, too, expressed delight, with many seen eagerly opening their gifts and exchanging smiles with friends. For them, the initiative went beyond the material aspect, becoming a moment of shared celebration and connection. Community observers noted that such experiences help create lasting childhood memories tied to faith, generosity, and togetherness.

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Worshippers highlighted that the presence of organised initiatives like this reflects a deeper commitment to community engagement.

Several attendees commended the General Directorate of Endowment for integrating social programmes into religious occasions, emphasizing that these efforts strengthen the role of mosques as centres of both spiritual and social life.

“The initiative shows how endowment funds can have a direct and visible impact on people's lives,” said another resident.“It's not just about charity, it's about building a caring society where everyone feels included, especially children.”

Social media platforms also saw an outpouring of positive reactions, with users sharing photos and messages appreciating the initiative's thoughtful execution.

Many praised the scale of the programme, noting that reaching thousands of children across multiple mosques demonstrated effective planning and a genuine desire to spread joy widely.

Educators and social workers welcomed the initiative as well, pointing out its role in reinforcing values such as generosity, compassion, and community belonging among young people.

They noted that engaging children in such positive experiences during religious occasions contributes to their emotional wellbeing and social development.