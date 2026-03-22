Russian Military Loses Another 940 Soldiers, One Helicopter, And Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army has also lost 11,793 (+3) tanks, 24,263 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 38,638 (+30) artillery systems, 1,694 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,336 (+3) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+1), tactical-level UAVs – 190,870 (+1,885), cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 84,639 (+121), specialized equipment – 4,098 (+2).Read also: Zelensky awards soldiers who destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter with FPV drone
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 21, there had been 138 combat engagements on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders.
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