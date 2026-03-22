Russian Military Loses Another 940 Soldiers, One Helicopter, And Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 21, there had been 138 combat engagements on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

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