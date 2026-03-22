President Murmu, PM Modi Greet People On Bihar Day, Hail Its Legacy

President Murmu Extends Warm Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bihar Day, hoping for a golden future for the state.

In a post on X, the President recognised the culture and heritage of the state and asserted confidence in the talent and hard work of its residents in contributing to the growth of the state and the country.

"Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world's first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields. I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents," the post read. देश-विदेश में रहने वाले बिहार के सभी लोगों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विश्व के प्रथम गणराज्य की भूमि होने के साथ-साथ, गौरवशाली साम्राज्यों और महान सांस्कृतिक-आध्यात्मिक धाराओं को जन्म देने वाली इस धरती ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में योगदान दे कर, भारत-भूमि को सदैव समृद्ध... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2026

PM Modi Highlights State's Cultural Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting the state's cultural legacy and expressing confidence in its contribution toward building a developed India.

On X, he wrote, "On the occasion of Bihar Day, heartfelt greetings to all my family members in the state. Our province, which imparts grandeur and divinity to India's heritage, is today engaged in crafting ever-new chapters of progress. I am confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people here will greatly contribute to realizing the resolve of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India."

About Bihar Day

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day that the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912, and it is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

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