HP Budget: CM Sukhu Defers Salary For Mlas Congress Defends Move

Salary Deferment to Ease Fiscal Pressure

As Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a six-month salary deferment for ministers, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar defended the state budget, saying that most of the cuts have been made in the salaries of big officials and legislators who have good incomes and no cuts were made in the income of third-class, fourth-class employees.

Presenting his fourth budget, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled temporary salary cuts, including a 50 per cent reduction in his own salary, 30 per cent for ministers and senior bureaucrats, and 20 per cent for MLAs and other officials. The move is aimed at easing fiscal pressure without impacting welfare schemes.

Speaking to ANI after the presentation of the budget, Kumar said the decision to defer salary cuts for six months primarily impacts higher-income groups, including senior officers, ministers, and legislators. "Most of the cuts have been made in the salaries of big officials and legislators who have good incomes. No cuts of any kind have been made in the income of third-class, fourth-class employees or pensioners...," Kumar told ANI.

Financial Strain Attributed to Centre

He attributed the current financial strain to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre, which earlier contributed significantly to the state's budget. "Earlier, Himachal Pradesh used to receive around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 crore under RDG. This has now stopped, and the overall budget has reduced from about Rs 58,000 crore last year to nearly Rs 54,000 crore this time," he said.

Despite fiscal challenges, Kumar emphasised that the government has ensured no burden on farmers, horticulturists, Class III and IV employees, and pensioners. "The Chief Minister has tried his best to ensure that farmers and rural populations benefit directly. There has been no cut affecting these sections," he added.

Focus on Welfare and Rural Economy

Highlighting welfare measures, Kumar pointed to an increase in milk procurement prices and turmeric rates, along with the introduction of MSP for ginger, aimed at boosting rural incomes. "The government has increased the milk rate and turmeric price significantly, and MSP has been introduced for ginger, directly benefiting farmers and villagers," he said.

Kumar also criticised opposition leaders for not supporting the state's demand for RDG restoration, calling it a matter beyond party politics. "This is not about any political party; it is about the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The opposition should have supported the state on this issue," he said.

Path to Self-Reliance Amidst Challenges

He further stated that the government is focused on making Himachal self-reliant while addressing inherited financial challenges. "The financial crisis is not new; it has accumulated over time. The present government is working to stabilise the system and move towards self-reliance," he added.

Kumar also assured that development funds curtailed under certain schemes would be released in phases and reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its guarantees. "We are committed to development and will bridge the gap in the coming months. Our priority remains delivering on guarantees and supporting the poor, especially in rural areas," he said.

Budget Highlights and Key Commitments

Reaffirming confidence in the budget, Kumar said it reflects a people-centric approach despite fiscal limitations. "This budget focuses on the welfare of farmers, the poor, and rural communities. It is a positive step for Himachal Pradesh," he added.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday presented a Rs 54,928 crore budget for 2026-27, focusing on strengthening the rural economy and fulfilling key election guarantees, while simultaneously announcing austerity measures, including temporary salary cuts for top functionaries. As part of its flagship commitments, the government announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women from one lakh families, provision of 300 units of free electricity per month, and the setting up of a dedicated commission for farming to boost the agriculture sector. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)