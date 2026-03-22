Odisha: Bus With 37 On Board Catches Fire After Tyre Burst All Safe

A major accident was averted when a private bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri caught fire after a rear tyre burst near Ramabhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 37 passengers were on board. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Odisha MLA Mongu Khila, who was also on board, said the driver noticed a loss of power in the vehicle and stepped out to check. Upon discovering the fire, he alerted passengers and ensured evacuation.

MLA Recounts How Disaster Was Averted

Speaking to ANI, MLA from the Chitrakonda assembly segment in Malkangiri district said, "A major fire accident was averted after a private bus caught fire following a rear tyre burst near Tarapuram in Ramabhadrapuram mandal. The Odisha Travels bus, en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri, suddenly went up in flames after the tyre explosion triggered a fire. A total of 37 people were on board at the time of the incident. No casualties or injuries were reported."

He further said that most passengers were asleep when the fire started around 3:00 AM. "The driver first noticed that the bus was losing power and could not move forward. When he stepped out to investigate, he realised the vehicle was on fire. He immediately rushed back and started waking everyone up," Khila said.

MLA Assists in Evacuation Efforts

Khila said he assisted passengers during evacuation. "I immediately got involved in the rescue efforts to ensure everyone's safety. There were many women and small children on board, and I worked to help get them out of the bus," he said, adding that attempts were made to save belongings, but most items were destroyed.

MLA Injured During Rescue

The MLA sustained injuries during the process. Physiotherapist Dr Sontosh Kumar Nayak, treating the injured MLA said, "There is a muscle strain specifically in his shoulder and back area. We are currently proceeding with the physiotherapy treatment... He is recovering well and will be fully fit shortly." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)