403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Withdraws Temporary Domestic Airfare Caps From March 23
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"india-withdraw-temporary-domestic-airfare-caps-march-23-2026","story_data":{"id":"6ab5ebdf-7b7a-4764-b4d7-e8d4cff61c06","headline":"India withdraws temporary domestic airfare caps from March 23","wordcount":93,"seo":{"meta_description":"The caps were introduced in December after a spate of mass cancellations by market leader IndiGo led to a spike in air fares at other airlines. ","meta_title":"India withdraws temporary domestic airfare caps from March 23","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Reuters","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/6ab5ebdf","a\/7383\/2173975"],"story_content_id":"6ab5ebdf-7b7a-4764-b4d7-e8d4cff61c06","slug":"business\/aviation\/india-withdraw-temporary-domestic-airfare-caps-march-23-2026","linked_stories":{"77cc3e44-15e1-4e44-b75d-88b53c130ed7":{"author_name":"Reuters","headline":"India: IndiGo to boost pilot allowances, weeks after mass flight cancellations","story_content_id":"77cc3e44-15e1-4e44-b75d-88b53c130ed7","slug":"world\/asia\/india-indigo-to-boost-pilot-allowances-weeks-after-mass-flight-cancellations-2","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section_url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent_id":85796,"display_name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":3500,"height":2346,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[1755,1277]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/l69uftna\/2024newsmlRC2O8BASZJGT855142467.jpeg","url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia\/india-indigo-to-boost-pilot-allowances-weeks-after-mass-flight-cancellations-2","content_updated_at":1767025327392,"author_id":2173975,"first_published_at":1767025327183,"authors":[{"id":2173975,"name":"Reuters","slug":"reuters","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/l69uftna\/2024newsmlRC2O8BASZJGT855142467.jpeg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/l69uftna\/2024newsmlRC2O8BASZJGT855142467.jpeg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/l69uftna\/2024newsmlRC2O8BASZJGT855142467.jpeg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/l69uftna\/2024newsmlRC2O8BASZJGT855142467.jpeg"},"0b6cf05f-bfe4-4b11-95ea-20b156ae815a":{"author_name":"Nithin Belle","headline":"Indian government asked to resolve air fare hikes during holidays","story_content_id":"0b6cf05f-bfe4-4b11-95ea-20b156ae815a","slug":"world\/asia\/indians-want-no-airfare-hike-during-peak-travel-season","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section_url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent_id":85796,"display_name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":3884,"height":2589,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":5746865,"file_name":"AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg","focus_point":[1645,820]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-10-27\/dd08sdpy\/AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia\/indians-want-no-airfare-hike-during-peak-travel-season","content_updated_at":1771934332515,"author_id":2174189,"first_published_at":1771934332326,"authors":[{"id":2174189,"name":"Nithin Belle","slug":"nithin-belle","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-10-27\/dd08sdpy\/AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-10-27\/dd08sdpy\/AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-10-27\/dd08sdpy\/AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-10-27\/dd08sdpy\/AFP202510278247272v1HighResChinaIndiaDiplomacyAviation.jpg"},"8bd79abe-93e5-45bf-b61c-35b6c98e9c01":{"author_name":"Reuters","headline":"IndiGo fined record $2.45 million for December flight cancellations, top official fired","story_content_id":"8bd79abe-93e5-45bf-b61c-35b6c98e9c01","slug":"world\/asia\/indigo-fined-for-december-flight-cancellations","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section_url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent_id":85796,"display_name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":{}},{"domain_slug":"","slug":"aviation","name":"Aviation","section_url":"https:\/\/\/business\/aviation","id":85715,"parent_id":85708,"display_name":"Aviation News","collection":{"slug":"aviation-business","name":"Aviation","id":195226},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":3900,"height":2600,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[1870,1548]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/j07l457n\/http___doc_afp_com_88WW39W.jpeg","url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia\/indigo-fined-for-december-flight-cancellations","content_updated_at":1768669016411,"author_id":2173975,"first_published_at":1768664711132,"authors":[{"id":2173975,"name":"Reuters","slug":"reuters","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""},{"id":2173973,"name":"ANI","slug":"ani","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/j07l457n\/http___doc_afp_com_88WW39W.jpeg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/j07l457n\/http___doc_afp_com_88WW39W.jpeg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/j07l457n\/http___doc_afp_com_88WW39W.jpeg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-12-24\/j07l457n\/http___doc_afp_com_88WW39W.jpeg"}},"last_published_at":1774114922029,"subheadline":"The caps were introduced in December after a spate of mass cancellations by market leader IndiGo led to a spike in air fares at other airlines","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"aviation","name":"Aviation","section-url":"https:\/\/\/business\/aviation","id":85715,"parent-id":85708,"display-name":"Aviation News","collection":{"slug":"aviation-business","name":"Aviation","id":195226},"data":null},{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section-url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent-id":85796,"display-name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Elizabeth Gonzales","custom_slug":"India withdraw temporary domestic airfare caps March 23 2026","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":600,"height":400,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":41277,"file_name":"plane.jpeg","focus_point":[328,141]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774114922029,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/ieksoub8\/plane.jpeg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"9f31a451-8163-4816-9c5d-93a4399abad5","type":"text","family_id":"da80d327-e2d5-4f47-b676-84a6a89c421b","page_url":"\/story\/6ab5ebdf-7b7a-4764-b4d7-e8d4cff61c06\/element\/9f31a451-8163-4816-9c5d-93a4399abad5","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"India will revoke the temporary fare caps it had imposed on domestic air tickets from Monday, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Saturday.<\/p>The caps were introduced in December after a spate of mass cancellations by market leader IndiGo led to a spike in air fares at other airlines.<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>"},{"id":"6b69290d-28ec-4ef5-b228-20e34864df0f","type":"text","family_id":"4687575b-0ece-472d-98da-e95c83978c42","page_url":"\/story\/6ab5ebdf-7b7a-4764-b4d7-e8d4cff61c06\/element\/6b69290d-28ec-4ef5-b228-20e34864df0f","title":"","description":"","metadata":
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment