India Withdraws Temporary Domestic Airfare Caps From March 23

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caps were introduced in December after a spate of mass cancellations by market leader IndiGo led to a spike in air fares at other airlines","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"aviation","name":"Aviation","section-url":"https:\/\/\/business\/aviation","id":85715,"parent-id":85708,"display-name":"Aviation News","collection":{"slug":"aviation-business","name":"Aviation","id":195226},"data":null},{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section-url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent-id":85796,"display-name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Elizabeth Gonzales","custom_slug":"India withdraw temporary domestic airfare caps March 23 2026","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":600,"height":400,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":41277,"file_name":"plane.jpeg","focus_point":[328,141]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774114922029,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/ieksoub8\/plane.jpeg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"9f31a451-8163-4816-9c5d-93a4399abad5","type":"text","family_id":"da80d327-e2d5-4f47-b676-84a6a89c421b","page_url":"\/story\/6ab5ebdf-7b7a-4764-b4d7-e8d4cff61c06\/element\/9f31a451-8163-4816-9c5d-93a4399abad5","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"

India will revoke the temporary fare caps it had imposed on domestic air tickets from Monday, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Saturday.<\/p>

The caps were introduced in December after a spate of mass cancellations by market leader IndiGo led to a spike in air fares at other airlines.<\/p>