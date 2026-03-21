Saudi Arabia Intercepts More Than 20 Drones In East- Defence Ministry
"10 drones intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
The ministry later posted that its air defences had shot down 12 more drones, also in the east.
Iran has kept up retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia and nearby nations in response to US and Israeli strikes that have sparked a war that has spread across the Middle East since late last month.
The attacks on the oil-rich nations, some of which have targeted energy facilities, have exacerbated concerns of a global energy supply shock.
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