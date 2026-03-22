Eid-Ul Fitr Celebrated Across Kashmir Valley

However, authorities did not allow Eid Prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in the old Srinagar city.

More than 50,000 devotees offered prayers at Hazratbal, which was the largest Eid congregation in Kashmir.

A large posse of security forces was deployed at Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city to ensure that people did not assemble at these places for prayers.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Jama Masjid and urged authorities not to put curbs on the religious event.

“For the seventh consecutive year, amid restrictions and house arrests, Eid prayers remain barred at Jama Masjid. A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the chief priest of Kashmir, posted on X.

“It's an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish us Eid Mubarak!” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah were among the notable persons to offer prayers at Hazratbal.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers at vulnerable places in the city as authorities apprehended anti-US and anti-Israel protests after Eid prayers.

Large congregations of Eid prayers were reported from all districts of the valley.

Dressed in their best, Muslims of all ages and genders assembled in Eidgahs, mosques and shrines to offer the prayers.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, which is observed through fasting, prayers and charity, and ushers in a festival of joy, togetherness and thanksgiving.

Eid was also celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety across Jammu region with a large number of Muslims gathering at various eidgahs and mosques to offer prayers for peace and an end to the conflicts in the Middle East.

Hundreds of devotees offered prayers at different mosques and eidgahs across the region, with the main congregation held at the eidgah on Residency Road in Jammu, followed by gatherings at the Mecca Masjid in Bathindi and the Jamia Masjid in Talab Khatikan.

Religious scholars highlighted the significance of the day, emphasising compassion, sacrifice and gratitude, and prayed for peace across the world, particularly in the conflict-hit regions of West Asia.

The Shahi Imam of Jammu, Mufti Inayatullah Qasmi, said Eid is a day of joy and gratitude after a month of fasting and worship.

“We pray that Allah keeps everyone happy, prosperous and in good health, and that humanity lives in peace and harmony,” Qasmi told reporters here.

Referring to global conflicts, the Shahi Imam said war is not a solution and urged nations to resolve differences through dialogue.

“We appeal to all countries to sit together and end this loss of human lives,” he said.

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, who visited the eidgah on Residency Road with party leaders to greet people, said Jammu has a long tradition of communal harmony.

“Irrespective of religion, people in Jammu celebrate each other's festivals together. Today also, people of all communities have gathered to share the joy of Eid,” Gupta said.

Expressing hope that prayers offered on Eid would bring peace, prosperity and employment opportunities to the region, he said,“We also pray for an end to conflicts around the world.”

Extending Eid greetings, National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri said global conflicts have led to rising prices and hardships for the people.

“We pray that wisdom prevails, the war ends, and people get relief from suffering. We also pray for peace and brotherhood in our country,” Veeri said.

After offering prayers, people were seen exchanging greetings and sweets to embrace the festival in a spirit of unity and celebration.

Eid was also celebrated with traditional fervour across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur.

The day is marked by Muslims visiting their relatives and friends to exchange gifts and greetings to mark the culmination of Ramazan.

The kids eagerly wait for Eid as they get Eidi (cash gift) on the special day.