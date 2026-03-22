Zelensky: Ukraine And EU Working On Law To Seize Oil From Shadow Fleet Ships

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an evening address.

The head of state noted that in recent days, France has taken another significant step, in his view: the detention of a shadow fleet tanker that Russia uses to transport oil.

“This tanker is already subject to sanctions by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. But the Russians are still using it. It systematically transports not only Russian but also Iranian oil,” Zelensky said.

According to him,“these are true allies-Russia and the Iranian regime-even in matters such as the shadow fleet; they essentially share everything. And while stopping one such evil-the Iranian regime-we must remember that appropriate pressure must also be applied to the other evil.”

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"As long as the war continues, as long as the strikes continue, the pressure on the aggressor must continue. We are working with European countries so that their legislation allows not only for stopping such vessels, but also for blocking them and confiscating the oil. This must happen," the President emphasized.

Zelensky thanked France and all other partners in Europe who are taking decisive action.

As reported by Ukrinform, the French Navy intercepted another tanker from Russia's shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea

Photo: Marine Traffic