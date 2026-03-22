Neesham To Lead NZ Against SA After Thumb Injury Rules Out Tom Latham

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, March 22 (IANS) New Zealand have been dealt another setback ahead of the fourth T20I against South Africa, with Tom Latham ruled out due to injury, NZC said on Sunday.

Tom Blundell has been drafted into the squad as Latham's replacement, marking his return to T20I cricket for the first time since April 2025 for the Wellington match.

Latham sustained a blow to his thumb from South African fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I at Eden Park on Friday. Despite the injury, he carried on batting and produced an unbeaten 63, guiding New Zealand to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

According to New Zealand Cricket, Latham's thumb was examined by medical staff immediately after the game. He was then flown to Christchurch the following morning for further scans. His availability for the fifth T20I will depend on the outcome of those assessments.

“Tom Latham has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against South Africa starting this Sunday 22 March in Wellington. Latham was struck on the thumb by South African fast-bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I, at Eden Park on Friday night. Wellington Firebirds wicketkeeper Tom Blundell comes into the squad as top order batting/wicketkeeper cover,” NZC said in an X post.

In Latham's absence, James Neesham will take charge of the team. This will be the first time in his decade-long international career that the all-rounder captains New Zealand in T20Is, making him the country's 12th player to do so.

“All-rounder James Neesham will captain the BLACKCAPS for the first time in his career this evening in the fourth KFC T20I against South Africa. Neesham becomes the 12th man to lead the BLACKCAPS in T20Is,” the board wrote in another X post.

Earlier in the series, Ish Sodhi and Bevon Jacobs were ruled out owing to a broken thumb and a left knee injury, respectively. The five-match series is currently 2-1 in favour of the hosts.