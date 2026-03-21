From Virtual To Viable, Reshaping The Scene

MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than a year back, Qatar laid out procedures and strict guidelines for cloud kitchens, which have the potential to become a force to reckon with in the food service industry.

However, more needs to be done in cloud kitchens -- which have dynamic expansion path vis-a-vis traditional restaurants where growth is more gradual -- through creating a brand identity that resonates across all digital touchpoints, leveraging the social media and reasonably investing in search engine optimisation and search engine marketing for better discoverability.

Cloud kitchens, offering both opportunities and challenges to entrepreneurs, investors, and operators alike, have been revolutionised by the growing affinity for online food delivery services, which are poised to grow exponentially.

"Rising demand for food delivery, lower capital investment requirements and favourable regulatory conditions help the cloud kitchens to attain better significant growth in the coming years," said a top official of a venture capital.a

According to Euromonitor International, food delivery market in Qatar has been growing steadily, with food delivery services projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13% over 2021-26.

"The future looks bright for this growing sector as consumer preferences for convenience continue to drive demand," he added.

The cloud kitchen industry, which is slated to play a pivotal role in the future of Qatar's food service industry, is growing, and it is not as saturated as in other countries such as India or the UAE.

The market is still evolving, with players like Munch Cloud, Granary Deli, Waka Kitchens, KLC Virtual Restaurants, Food Zone, Talabat Kitchens and Kitopi expanding rapidly.

Growing demand for food delivery, increased smartphone penetration, and changing consumer preferences make good recipe for the cloud kitchen model, which is inherently more scalable than traditional restaurants.

Technology adoption, strong brand positioning, and cost optimisation will be the driving forces for profitability.

"Cloud kitchens that effectively leverage machine learning (ML), AI (artificial intelligence) and big data analytics will outperform competitors and offer stronger returns," the analyst said, adding investing in tech-enabled cloud kitchens is one of the most promising ways to ensure long-term success in a competitive market.

ML is increasingly becoming a key enabler in the operation of cloud kitchens, offering various ways to improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

"Data-driven insights, from customer preferences to demand forecasting, allow us to fine-tune operations, ensuring customer satisfaction and business profitability," an official of a leading food delivery app said.

Sensing the lack of clear regulatory guidelines, which was seen as a major challenge; the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) had in July 2025 put in place procedures for obtaining the commercial licence for cloud kitchens, a move that is seen to regulate the sector as well as to enhance innovation and support digital ventures in the food industry.

The targets are restaurants seeking expansion without opening new branches; entrepreneurs and investors in the food sector; and delivery companies and food app providers.

Cloud kitchens eliminate the need for expensive real estate in prime locations, allowing entrepreneurs to operate with significantly lower upfront costs.

Rent is often one of the biggest expenses for a traditional restaurant, but cloud kitchens can operate from smaller, industrial-style locations in non-prime areas, making them financially attractive.

Restaurant rent can reach 15%–22% of revenue in prime locations, forcing many food businesses in Qatar shift to cloud kitchens, which eliminate expensive dining spaces.

"Multiple virtual restaurant brands under one roof target different customer segments without increasing operational costs. This multi-brand strategy can lead to higher revenue per square foot, making the business model highly attractive from a return-on-investment perspective," according to the analyst.

The rise of AI-driven analytics helps cloud kitchen operators track customer preferences, optimise delivery routes, and maintain consistency in food quality.

Qatar's regulatory landscape for food safety and hygiene is robust, which ensures that cloud kitchens operating in the country maintain the highest standards, thereby fostering trust among consumers.

According to MOCI, the location must be appropriate for the type of kitchen (segmented or multi-brand); a valid building completion certificate for the site, along with approval from the relevant authority; mandatory compliance with safety and protection requirements, such as civil defence, fire prevention, and industrial ventilation; presence of separate water, electricity, and sewage networks that ensure no impact on public health; site must not be directly connected to permanent residential units or used for residential purposes; and the trade name and commercial registration number must be clearly displayed on the kitchen's front facade.

cloud kitchens food service industry digital touchpoints