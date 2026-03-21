Ripple Burns 9M RLUSD, Slowing Push Toward $2B Supply Target Pace Now

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) RLUSD Supply Adjustments and Treasury Activity

Ripple executed the latest burn through its treasury wallet, permanently removing nine million RLUSD tokens from circulation. Consequently, the move reduced the available supply and followed earlier large-scale burns during the same month. The action forms part of routine supply management tied to redemptions and liquidity balancing.

Earlier in March, Ripple eliminated twenty-five million RLUSD on the Ethereum blockchain through a similar treasury operation. Moreover, the firm conducted another ten million token burn on the XRP Ledger before this latest adjustment. These consecutive reductions indicate active oversight of the circulating supply across multiple blockchain networks.

Stablecoin issuers typically burn tokens when users redeem assets or when reserves require rebalancing. Therefore, Ripple maintains a one-to-one backing model by aligning supply with underlying reserves. This approach supports transparency and ensures compliance with audit expectations tied to regulated stablecoins.

RLUSD Market Growth and Slowing Momentum

RLUSD has recorded steady adoption since its launch in December 2024, supported by rising transaction volumes and integrations. Currently, the stablecoin holds a market capitalization of nearly 1.5 billion dollars with notable daily trading activity. However, continued burns have slowed the pace of net supply expansion despite earlier rapid growth.

Market participants had anticipated a quicker move toward the two billion supply level based on early adoption trends. Additionally, integrations with major financial institutions contributed to expectations of accelerated issuance and broader usage. Yet, the recent sequence of burns has offset minting activity and tempered that trajectory.

Despite slower growth, RLUSD maintains consistent demand across payment channels and institutional use cases. Moreover, transaction data shows ongoing utility rather than speculative accumulation driving activity. This pattern reflects stable adoption dynamics even as total supply growth stabilizes.

XRP Ledger Role and Institutional Context

The XRP Ledger continues to support RLUSD issuance and settlement alongside Ethereum -based operations. Consequently, Ripple uses multiple networks to distribute supply and manage cross-chain liquidity efficiently. This structure allows flexibility while maintaining consistent reserve backing across platforms.

Institutional integrations have played a key role in RLUSD adoption, especially within cross-border payment systems. Furthermore, partnerships with financial entities have increased transaction throughput and strengthened real-world usage. These developments contribute to steady demand, even as treasury burns adjust the circulating supply.

Ripple 's approach shows controlled supply management rather than unchecked expansion of its stablecoin ecosystem. Therefore, the firm balances minting and burning to reflect actual usage patterns and reserve requirements. This method supports long-term stability and aligns RLUSD growth with measurable demand conditions.

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