Ulka Gupta Opens Up On Kerala Story 2, Says 'Films Reflect Society'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Ulka Gupta had expressed her thoughts about how 'movies are a reflection of society,' as she opened up about her association with Kerala Story 2, in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Sharing her thoughts on how films mirror real-life situations, she told IANS,“I feel that movies are a reflection of society. And whatever is happening in society at a given point of time, creators or makers want to show it or bring a solution to it.”

She added,“Sometimes I feel that a project or a story is of no use to society, but sometimes entertainment is also important.”

She further elaborated on how audiences consume cinema differently, adding,“Sometimes we watch movies for entertainment, sometimes for education, for drama and romance. So different types of films are made, and wherever I feel that I like the story or I will like the character, I like to participate in it.”

Speaking about the reception of the movie The Kerala Story 2, Ulka said,“The film was released on 27th February, and so far I have received very positive feedback from all over the country. My family and friends are telling me that this film has had a huge impact on them. Many things have opened their eyes”

Highlighting her emotional connection with the project, she added,“I am very proud to be a part of Kerala Story 2.”

Opening up about signing the film, Ulka said,“I was very proud that I got this role in Kerala Story 2. I just focused on my goal, which was my character. I focused on acting.”

“I don't think about the consequences. If I think about how much love I will get or how much respect I will get, then I will not be able to focus on my work,” she added.

Talking about Kerala Story 2, the movie serves as a follow-up to the movie The Kerala Story, which starred Adah Sharma in the lead and was directed by Sudipto Sen.

The original film revolved around the controversial and sensitive issue of alleged radicalisation and conversion of women from Kerala, sparking widespread debate across the country.

Released in 2023, the film performed strongly at the box office.

Talking about Ulka Gupta, the actress who began her journey as a child artist, is best known for her portrayal of young Rani Lakshmibai in the television show Jhansi Ki Rani.

–IANS

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