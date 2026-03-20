Version 28.1 For Oxygen XML Suite Of Products Is Now Available!

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Syncro Soft is proud to announce the immediate availability of version 28.1 for its industry-leading XML suite of products: Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, JSON Editor, Publishing Engine, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and Scripting.

Syncro Soft is proud to announce the immediate availability of version 28.1 for its industry-leading XML suite of products: Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, JSON Editor, Publishing Engine, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and Scripting.

This release introduces important enhancements in AI-powered workflows, including the new Planner chat mode in Oxygen AI Positron and improved sensitive data masking. This release also adds built-in support for S1000D® issue 4.x, improves DITA editing and PDF publishing, and includes the new Oxygen AI Translator add-on for AI-powered XLIFF translation workflows.

Planner chat mode: The latest version for the Oxygen AI Positron add-on introduces the Planner chat mode. This innovative feature allows the AI to explore projects, propose multi-step plans, and delegate tasks to specialized AI agents, while providing full transparency through reviewable tool calls and results. Users can now confidently execute operations like translating entire folder structures or performing bulk content migrations, knowing the AI will coordinate every step intelligently.

Sensitive data masking: To protect user privacy when working with AI services, personal information (such as email addresses, phone numbers, and API keys) is automatically identified and masked before being sent to AI services, with the ability to extend protection through custom patterns for industry-specific data types. Masked information is seamlessly restored in AI responses, ensuring accuracy while maintaining security.

Enhanced AI experience: Oxygen AI Positron now displays all AI-created or modified files directly in the chat area, enabling users to review, accept, or discard changes without interrupting their workflow. Users can also selectively accept portions of proposed changes, providing granular control over AI-generated content. Additional developer and power user enhancements include the ability to create custom chat modes and delegate tasks to specialized AI agents, a tools selector to fine-tune AI capabilities by enabling or disabling specific tools, command-line tool integration to execute system commands directly from AI chat (with user approval), Vision support to include images in AI analysis when relevant, and updates to the Model Context Protocol with the latest SDK version 0.16.0 for enhanced extensibility.

Built-in S1000D Support for Aerospace and Defense: S1000D users will benefit from support for S1000D issue 4.x content, including schema-guided editing with validation and content completion, visual authoring with multiple display modes, BREX (Business Rules Exchange) module editing and Schematron conversion, Smart Paste functionality preserving structure from web browsers and Word documents, and ready-to-use templates for data modules and publication modules (issues 4.0, 4.1, and 4.2).

Oxygen AI Translator Add-on: This new add-on brings enterprise-grade translation capabilities to XLIFF workflows. Key features include intelligent quality control with automatic validation, structural error detection, and retry mechanisms through alternative models, translation memory integration supporting TMX 1.4b for consistent reuse of approved content, custom instruction support for terminology, style guidelines, and contextual requirements. It also features a smart caching system that reduces costs and improves performance for repeated translations, and real-time progress tracking with job persistence across system restarts.

Git Client Add-on: Version 5.6.0 of the Git Client add-on was released and supports multiple worktrees, as well as introducing a new "Explain commit" AI action (requires Oxygen AI Positron) to explain the changes from selected commits.

DITA Enhancements: DITA enhancements include form controls for editing change history in DITA prolog sections and character-level fallback fonts for PDF publishing, making it easier to manage document revisions and ensure proper font rendering in multilingual published output.

XProc Enhancements: For XProc 3.0/3.1 developers, this release brings enhanced Saxon XInclude support, improved options parsing, and integrated HTML5 validation, streamlining the development and execution of XProc pipelines.

File Comparison Upgrades: Version 28.1 provides customizable comment callout width and the ability to include timestamps and user information in comparison reports, improving the review and collaboration experience.

Component Updates: This release also provides various important component updates, including OpenJDK 21.0.10, DITA-OT 4.4, XML Calabash 3.0.38, and Eclipse 4.38/4.39 support, along with bug fixes and security enhancements.

For more information, see:

Oxygen XML Web Author 28.1, the newest release for the web-based solution for editing and reviewing XML content in any modern web browser, introduces significant advancements in AI-powered authoring through the new Planner chat mode in Oxygen AI Positron, enhanced editing capabilities including DITA improvements, expanded customization options, as well as improving table editing across multiple formats.

This release also adds the ability to work with S1000D issue 4.x content, using built-in support for editing and visual authoring, including templates, and Smart Paste.

Oxygen XML Author 28.1 inherits the powerful new features and enhancements introduced in Oxygen XML Editor 28.1, with many of them being tailored for authoring-specific workflows, providing a more intelligent and enhanced content creation experience.

Oxygen XML Developer 28.1 incorporates the major development-related new features and enhancements introduced in Oxygen XML Editor 28.1, offering advanced AI-powered tools and updated components to streamline XML development and schema-related workflows.

Oxygen JSON Editor 28.1 includes all the JSON-related features from Oxygen XML Editor 28.1 to streamline JSON editing and development workflows.

Oxygen PDF Chemistry 28.1 introduces character-level font fallback support for mixed-language DITA to PDF publishing and improved image map handling with automatic scaling to fit page boundaries.

Oxygen XML WebHelp 28.1 enhances workflow flexibility by allowing you to generate output files for content located outside of the DITA map folder.

Oxygen XML Publishing Engine 28.1 applies the new Oxygen XML WebHelp 28.1 features and Oxygen PDF Chemistry 28.1 improvements to automated server-side and CI/CD-driven publishing pipelines.

Oxygen XML Scripting 28.1 introduces support for configuration files in multiple formats (XML, JSON, and YAML) for directory and file comparison scripts, making script execution more flexible and maintainable across different environments. The new release also adds comprehensive metadata tracking to comparison reports, including user identification, execution timestamps, and duration metrics. For HTML reports, this information is presented in an intuitive, collapsible section within the browser interface, making it easy to track and audit comparison activities over time.

Syncro Soft develops the industry-acclaimed Oxygen suite of products, facilitating teams in small businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, universities, government agencies, and international organizations in authoring documents, publishing in different formats, collaborating with team members, and managing content.

The complete Oxygen product suite includes XML Author for user-friendly visual XML authoring, XML Web Author for in-browser intuitive editing and reviewing, the easy-to-use and flexible Content Fusion collaboration platform, many publishing tools such as PDF Chemistry for obtaining PDF using CSS styles, WebHelp for modern and responsive HTML5 output, the Oxygen Feedback flexible commenting platform, Oxygen Publishing Engine, and Oxygen Scripting for automating publishing, validation, and many other tasks. Customizing XML applications can be done using the XML Developer and the flagship product, Oxygen XML Editor, which provides an all-in-one comprehensive XML authoring, publishing, and development tool.

Oxygen is a registered trademark of Syncro Soft in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Syncro Soft SRL

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