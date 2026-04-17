Philippine Asks Oman To Cancel HIV Test Requirement For Filipino Travelers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippine government on Friday asked Oman to remove a medical requirement for Filipinos travelling to the Sultanate owing to a“good and strong relationship” between the two countries.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)“made strong representations” with the Oman Embassy in Manila for the removal of the negative HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) medical certificate requirement for all Filipino visitors to Oman.

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Oman started implementing the requirement on March 1, mandating airlines to ask passengers to produce the certificate at the check-in counter prior to departure from the Philippines.

DFA said the Omani Embassy in Manila clarified that the negative HIV certificate condition applies only to tourists availing of the visa-free entry to Oman, and not to those who were issued work visas.

The Embassy also explained the requirement only applies to adults while children are exempted, DFA reported.

The department added the Oman Embassy assured the requirement is“being seriously reviewed” by the Omani government, and that a meeting is set next week to discuss the matter further.

The DFA said it expects a positive outcome to its request given the good and strong relationship between the Philippines and Oman.

Approximately 45,000 to 50,000 Filipinos are living and working in Oman, mostly working in services, healthcare, and engineering sectors. They contribute over $340 million in annual remittances to the Philippines.

Oman's National Centre for Statistics and Information reported the country hosted 55,601 Filipino visitors in 2024, highlighting a stable flow of travellers, supported by growing tourism interest and the existing Filipino community in the Sultanate.

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