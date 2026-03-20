Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads Claims Evaluated: The 2-In-1 Multivitamin Detox Patch For Therapeutic Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 2026 informational overview of how Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads are described in company materials - including the 2-in-1 detoxification and vitamin infusion positioning, ingredient research context, transdermal delivery discussion, pricing structure, and consumer considerations based on publicly available product information

Wayne, NJ, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrase "Claims Evaluated" in this context refers to a structured overview of how product claims are presented in publicly available materials and how those claims compare with general scientific understanding. It does not indicate independent clinical evaluation or testing of the product.

This informational overview is based on publicly available materials from Purisaki, including product pages, ingredient disclosures, pricing information, and published terms. It outlines how Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads

Publicly available Purisaki materials describe Deep Cleansing Foot Pads using terms such as "detoxification," "multivitamin infusion," and "therapeutic support," which reflect marketing language used in product positioning rather than clinically established outcomes. No published clinical trial appears to evaluate Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads as a finished product.

This overview summarizes how the product is presented by the company and what relevant research context indicates about similar product categories.







Interest in foot detox patches has grown across wellness-related search trends and online discussions. For many people, the appeal is straightforward - a simple overnight routine that claims to support detoxification while the body rests. Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads are positioned within this product category as a "2-in-1" patch that combines herbal detoxification with vitamin infusion through a patent-pending multi-layer design.

That visibility naturally brings questions - and those questions are central to understanding how products like this should be evaluated. Is the concept of foot-based detoxification supported by published scientific research? How do the claims about toxin removal through sweat glands hold up against what dermatological and metabolic science has actually established? And does a consumer adhesive patch deliver enough active compound through the skin to be meaningful?

This overview presents ingredient-level information alongside general scientific discussion, so readers have a clear picture of what has been established and where evidence gaps remain. It helps clarify what is actually known - and what is not.

Readers who want to explore the product details referenced here can view the current Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads offer on the official Purisaki page.

Individual results vary. Wellness patches are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. A qualified healthcare provider should be consulted before starting any new wellness regimen.

What Are Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads

Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads are adhesive patches marketed as a plant-based 2-in-1 wellness product. According to the company, the patches combine a detoxification layer with a vitamin infusion layer, designed for overnight application to the soles of the feet for six to eight hours during sleep.

The brand is operated by WELLNOVA SOLUTIONS INC, registered at 354 Downs Blvd, Suite 101A, Franklin, TN 37064 (company registration number 001530076). According to the published Terms of Service, goods are manufactured and may be delivered from fulfillment centers located in China, with the designated returns center at QuickBox Fulfillment, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Building B, 07470 Wayne, NJ, United States.

The company describes the product as featuring what it calls "Innovative 4-Layer Technology" - a Detox Shield layer, a Vitamin Core layer, a Smart Adhesive layer, and a Protective Matrix layer. According to the product page, the detoxification layer contains loquat leaf, tourmaline, wood vinegar, and Houttuynia cordata. The vitamin layer is described as containing Vitamin C, Ashwagandha, Vitamin D, Omega-3, Vitamin A, Magnesium, Vitamin E, and B-Complex Vitamins.

The company markets the patches as gluten-free, 100% vegan, GMO-free, dairy-free, and zero sugar. Individual ingredient concentrations per patch are not disclosed in publicly available materials. According to the company's website, the product is described as the "World's First 2-in-1 Patch" with "Patent Pending Technology."

The Foot Detox Concept: How Purisaki Describes the Product and What Research Context Indicates

The central marketing premise behind Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads is that the patches draw out toxins and impurities through the soles of the feet while simultaneously delivering vitamins through the skin. The company's FAQ section describes the mechanism as inducing sweating in the area covered by the patch, stating that the product "may support the body's natural way of removing toxins through activated sweat glands."

The website further states that "according to Japanese traditional knowledge, the human body has over 360 acupuncture points, with more than 60 points found on the soles of the foot." Publicly available materials position the product as combining traditional Asian herbal practices with modern delivery technology.

For people looking into products like this, the real questions tend to center on whether the underlying concept is supported by clinical evidence - and the available research context helps put that in perspective.

On the science of foot-based detoxification: The human body has well-established detoxification pathways - primarily through the liver, kidneys, lymphatic system, and to a lesser degree through sweat via the skin. Published dermatological research confirms that sweat glands are present on the soles of the feet. However, published scientific literature has not established that applying an adhesive patch to the feet can meaningfully draw out systemic toxins through localized sweating. The concept remains outside the scope of validated clinical research.

A 2008 investigation by a major U.S. consumer news organization tested foot detox pads from a competing brand and found no significant difference in toxin levels before and after use. The National Institutes of Health has not published clinical evidence supporting foot pad-based detoxification as a mechanism for removing harmful substances from the body.

On the color change claim: The Purisaki product page prominently features a "Before & After" section showing patches becoming progressively darker over a 10-day period, which the company describes as "daily proof of progress." The FAQ states that the "darkening of patches is completely normal and actually desired - it's visible proof of the herbal ingredients doing their work."

Published investigations into similar foot pad products have found that the color change typically occurs when herbal ingredients in the pad react with moisture and heat - including from distilled water vapor alone. This means the darkening effect can happen without any contact with the human body. Moisture-reactive color change is a chemical property of many herbal ingredients commonly used in foot pads, including wood vinegar and tourmaline - which is important context for anyone weighing the company's interpretation of what the color change represents.

Transdermal Vitamin Delivery: What the Company Describes and What Has Been Established

The second core element of the product's positioning is the claim that the vitamin-infused outer layer "delivers essential nutrients directly through your skin into your bloodstream," described by the company as bypassing the digestive system entirely for "efficient, continuous nourishment while you sleep."

Transdermal delivery is well-established in pharmaceutical applications. Nicotine patches, hormone replacement patches, and certain pain management patches all have extensive clinical validation. Those products use pharmaceutical-grade penetration enhancers and are regulated and clinically tested in ways that differ substantially from consumer botanical wellness patches - so their performance data cannot be used to draw conclusions about vitamin-infused foot pads.

For the vitamins listed in the Purisaki formula - Vitamins A, C, D, E, and B-Complex, along with Omega-3, Magnesium, and Ashwagandha - the practical question is whether these specific compounds can permeate the skin's stratum corneum (the outermost barrier layer) at meaningful dosages via a standard adhesive patch applied to the foot sole.

The stratum corneum is a selective barrier, and not all molecules pass through it efficiently. Molecular size, lipophilicity, and concentration gradients all affect transdermal absorption. While some vitamins have been explored in transdermal research contexts, the specific combination described in the Purisaki vitamin layer has not been evaluated through published bioavailability studies using this particular patch format.

Independent bioavailability data on the finished Purisaki patch product does not appear in the published literature. Without that data, there is no way to independently confirm whether the patch delivers vitamins at concentrations that would be physiologically meaningful compared to oral supplementation or food sources. That gap is worth understanding clearly before making a purchasing decision based on the transdermal vitamin claims.

Ingredient Profile: What the Company Discloses

The product page lists ingredients across two functional layers. Specific quantities per patch are not disclosed.

Detoxification Layer:

Loquat Leaf - Described by the company as having "detoxifying properties" that help "cleanse the body, promote healthy sweating, and remove impurities." Loquat leaf has been studied in published research for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties when consumed orally. Published research on transdermal detoxification via loquat leaf applied to foot pads does not appear in peer-reviewed literature.

Tourmaline - Described by the company as "a powerful crystal that emits infrared rays" that supports circulation and accelerates the body's natural detox process. Tourmaline is a mineral that generates a weak electric charge when heated (a property called the pyroelectric effect) and can emit far-infrared radiation. Published research on far-infrared radiation includes studies on circulation and tissue warming, though these typically examine controlled far-infrared emitting devices rather than tourmaline embedded in adhesive patches.

Wood Vinegar - Described by the company as drawing out toxins and promoting skin health by "absorbing impurities." Wood vinegar (pyroligneous acid) is a common ingredient in foot pad products and is the component most directly associated with the color change reaction when exposed to moisture and heat.

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb - Described by the company as having "detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties." This plant has been studied in traditional Asian medicine contexts, with some published research on antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activity when used in other delivery formats.

Vitamin Layer:

The company lists Vitamin C, Ashwagandha, Vitamin D, Omega-3, Vitamin A, Magnesium, Vitamin E, and B-Complex Vitamins. Each of these nutrients has a substantial body of published research when consumed orally or through validated pharmaceutical delivery systems. However, specific concentrations per patch are not disclosed, and published bioavailability data for this particular transdermal vitamin combination in a consumer foot pad format does not appear in peer-reviewed literature.

This is ingredient-level context. The finished Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads product has not been clinically studied as a complete formulation.

Marketing Statistics Referenced on the Company Website

The product website displays several statistics prominently. According to the company's website, the brand reports that 81% of users "reported visible results within 10 days of use," 90% "experienced better sleep and morning energy," and 86% "noticed improved overall wellness." The site also references "200,000+ satisfied customers" and states that "over 70% becoming repeat customers."

The methodology behind these statistics - including sample size, selection criteria, study design, and whether they were independently conducted - is not disclosed in publicly available materials. Without published methodology, these figures represent the company's marketing claims and should be weighed accordingly when forming expectations.

What People Are Searching - and What the Available Evidence Actually Addresses

People researching terms like "Purisaki foot pads," "do detox foot pads work," "Purisaki deep cleansing foot pads effectiveness," or "2-in-1 detox vitamin patch results" are generally trying to answer the same core questions: does this product actually remove toxins, and does the vitamin layer deliver meaningful nutritional benefit?

Based on currently available evidence, published scientific literature has not established that adhesive foot pads can draw systemic toxins from the body through the soles of the feet. The color change observed in used patches has been attributed to moisture-reactive chemical properties of the herbal ingredients rather than extracted toxins. And the transdermal vitamin delivery claims have not been validated through independent bioavailability studies of this specific product.

That said, wellness products exist in a broader context. Individual users may report subjective improvements in how they feel - placebo responses, improved sleep routines, and the psychological benefit of engaging in a consistent nightly wellness ritual are all well-documented phenomena in published behavioral research. The distinction is between subjective experience (which is personal and real to the individual) and mechanistic validation (which requires clinical evidence that has not yet been published for this product category).

Understanding that distinction is what separates an informed purchasing decision from one based primarily on marketing language.

Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads Pricing

According to the company's official website disclosures, pricing is presented as follows for informational reference:

A 4-pack option (4x40 patches) is listed at a promotional price of approximately $55.96, reduced from what the company describes as a retail price of $186.53. A 3-pack (3x30 patches) is listed at approximately $45.96, a 2-pack (2x20 patches) at approximately $33.96, and a single pack (1x10 patches) at approximately $17.95. The website prominently displays a "70% discount" across all packages. Shipping is listed separately at approximately $4.95.

A subscription option with recurring monthly billing is also available. According to the Terms of Service, the company reserves the right to modify pricing at any time.

Readers who want to review current pricing and availability can view the current Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads offer on the official Purisaki page, as offers may change without notice.

Refund Policy and 60-Day Return Window

According to the published Terms of Service, the company offers a 60-day return policy from the delivery date. To initiate a return, the support team must be contacted through the company's online contact form to obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) code before sending products back. Returns are accepted only at the designated fulfillment center address in Wayne, NJ - not the company's registered office in Franklin, TN.

The published terms state that unused, undamaged goods returned in original packaging are eligible for a refund. Items that show signs of use may result in a reduced refund or may be declined entirely. Shipping costs are non-refundable, and return shipping costs are the consumer's responsibility. The company states that refunds are processed within 14 days of receiving returned goods, issued to the original payment method.

The complete refund policy is worth reviewing on the official website before ordering, and all purchase confirmation details should be retained.

Testimonials Referenced on the Company Website

The company's website displays testimonials describing outcomes including improved energy levels, better sleep quality, reduced stiffness, and visible changes in used patches. These are labeled as "Verified Customer" reviews on the site.

Section 11.2 of the published Terms of Service states that "all testimonials and/or comments displayed on the Website might have fictional names and associative pictures." This disclosure means the names and images associated with testimonials may not represent actual customers. Section 11.4 separately notes that the company reserves the right to moderate or decline to publish reviews that do not meet its content guidelines.

According to the website, the company reports a 4.3-star average from more than 8,658 reviews. The methodology for collecting and verifying these reviews is described in general terms in the Terms of Service, but specific verification standards are not independently auditable. The website's standard disclaimer confirms that individual results may vary.

These disclosures are worth factoring in when weighing testimonial content as part of any purchasing decision.

How This Product Is Positioned for Different Consumer Preferences

Based on how the product is presented in publicly available materials, it may appeal to individuals interested in non-pill wellness formats or those exploring foot patch routines as part of a broader lifestyle approach. The overnight application format and the combination of herbal and vitamin-based ingredients may be of interest to adults looking for a simple nightly wellness addition.

The product may be less aligned with individuals who require clinical evidence of transdermal vitamin delivery before purchasing, those seeking independently validated detoxification outcomes, or anyone expecting a single product to replace established health interventions for specific medical conditions.

As with any wellness product, individual outcomes depend on a wide range of personal health factors. The company's own website includes the standard disclaimer confirming that products and claims have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Readers interested in reviewing the full product details, ingredient list, and current terms can do so by viewing the current Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads offer on the official Purisaki page.

Consumer Considerations

On the evidence for foot pad detoxification: Published scientific research has not validated the premise that adhesive foot pads remove systemic toxins through the soles of the feet. Color change in used pads has been attributed to moisture-reactive herbal ingredients rather than extracted toxins.

On per-patch ingredient dosages: Individual ingredient concentrations are not publicly disclosed. Anyone for whom dosing is a deciding factor may want to contact the manufacturer directly for specifics.

On ingredient research vs. product research: Individual ingredients in the formula have varying levels of published research - but those studies examine different delivery methods and dosages than what a consumer foot pad provides. This is ingredient-level context, not product-level validation.

On testimonial disclosures: Section 11.2 of the Terms of Service states that names and images in testimonials may be fictional - a disclosure worth reading before forming expectations based on website testimonial content.

On refund terms: The 60-day return window requires an RMA code from customer support before shipping anything back. Shipping costs are non-refundable, and return shipping is the consumer's responsibility.

On shipping origin and timeline: According to the Terms of Service, most goods are manufactured and shipped from China. U.S. delivery estimates are 8 to 12 business days, and import duties may apply depending on local laws.

On safety and skin sensitivity: The Terms of Service note that some users may be allergic to patch ingredients, that bamboo vinegar can cause irritation if left on too long or applied to sensitive skin, and that vapors may cause dizziness if inhaled from close proximity. Patches should not be used on bruised or damaged skin. A healthcare provider should be consulted before using transdermal patch products, particularly for anyone with skin sensitivities or existing health conditions.

Common Questions About Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads

How does the company describe the way these patches work?

According to the company, the patches use a multi-layer system that combines herbal detoxification with vitamin delivery. The FAQ describes the mechanism as inducing sweating in the covered area to support the body's natural toxin removal. Available research indicates that published scientific literature has not established that adhesive foot pads can meaningfully remove systemic toxins through localized sweating on the soles of the feet.

Are these patches FDA approved?

Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads are marketed as a wellness product. The standard FDA disclaimer on the company's website confirms that the product's statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Why do the patches change color overnight?

The company describes the darkening as "visible proof of the herbal ingredients doing their work." Published investigations into similar foot pad products have found that color change occurs when herbal ingredients - particularly wood vinegar - react with moisture and heat, including from distilled water alone. This chemical reaction can happen without any contact with the human body.

Does the vitamin layer actually deliver nutrients through the skin?

Transdermal delivery is well-established in pharmaceutical contexts that use specific formulations and penetration enhancers. Independent bioavailability data confirming that this particular consumer patch delivers its listed vitamins at physiologically meaningful concentrations does not appear in published literature.

What does "patent pending" mean for this product?

According to the company, the product uses "patent pending technology." A patent-pending status means an application has been filed but not yet granted. It does not indicate that the product's effectiveness has been evaluated or endorsed by any regulatory body.

How long does the company suggest using the patches before noticing changes?

The company's FAQ states that most users notice darker patches within the first three days, with improved energy, better sleep, and a general sense of well-being potentially noticed by day 10 with consistent use. These timelines represent the company's marketing statements and are not based on published clinical trials of the finished product.

Are the testimonials on the website independently verified?

Section 11.2 of the Terms of Service discloses that testimonial names and images may be fictional. The outcomes described on the website have not been independently verified.

Where is the product manufactured and shipped from?

According to the Terms of Service, most goods are manufactured and delivered from China. The brand's operating company, WELLNOVA SOLUTIONS INC, is registered in Franklin, Tennessee, with returns processed through a fulfillment center in Wayne, New Jersey.

Can a subscription be canceled?

According to the Terms of Service, subscription cancellation is available at any time through customer support. Whether the current or next month's shipment is affected depends on whether the order has already been dispatched.

Is this product appropriate for sensitive skin?

The Terms of Service note that some people may be allergic to patch ingredients, that bamboo vinegar can cause irritation and burns if left on feet too long or applied to sensitive skin, and that vapors may cause dizziness if inhaled from close proximity. The company recommends not using patches on bruised or damaged skin. Anyone with a skin condition should consult a healthcare provider before using any transdermal patch product.

What is the refund process?

According to the published terms, a 60-day return window applies from the delivery date. An RMA code is required from customer support before sending anything back. Shipping costs are non-refundable, and the company states that refunds are processed within 14 days of receiving returned goods.

Additional Research

People researching Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads may also find it useful to review previously published reporting on this brand. A 2026 report examining Purisaki Berberine Patches, transdermal delivery claims, and absorption science provides additional context on the brand's broader product line and the evidence landscape for transdermal botanical delivery.

Research across multiple peer-reviewed sources and healthcare provider resources can offer broader perspective on foot pad products, transdermal delivery science, and wellness product claims. Consulting multiple sources is always a good practice before making any purchasing decision.

Summary of Key Considerations

Publicly available materials position Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads as a 2-in-1 product combining herbal detoxification with transdermal vitamin delivery. The product contains botanical ingredients with varying degrees of published research, primarily in contexts other than consumer foot pad applications. Individual ingredient concentrations per patch are not disclosed.

Available research indicates that the foot pad detoxification premise - that adhesive pads applied to the feet can draw systemic toxins from the body - has not been validated in published peer-reviewed clinical research. The color change observed in used patches has been attributed to moisture-reactive chemical properties of herbal ingredients rather than toxin removal. The transdermal vitamin delivery claims have not been supported by independent bioavailability studies of this specific product.

The company provides a 60-day return policy, multiple package pricing tiers, and states that goods are manufactured in accordance with applicable compliance standards. Testimonials on the website are accompanied by a Terms of Service disclosure stating that names and images may be fictional, and the company's own product disclaimer notes that statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available for readers who wish to view the current Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads offer on the official Purisaki page.

Contact Information

Brand: Purisaki Deep Cleansing Foot Pads

Operating Company: WELLNOVA SOLUTIONS INC

Registered Address: 354 Downs Blvd, Suite 101A, Franklin, TN 37064

Company Registration No.: 001530076

Returns Address: Returns - QuickBox Fulfillment, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Building B, 07470 Wayne, NJ, United States

Email:...

Phone (US): +1 (850) 389-0125

Phone (UK): +442080891401

Phone (DE): +498004009820

Website:

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This informational overview does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described here are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any wellness product.

Health Notice: Wellness products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors, including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, skin sensitivity, and consistency of use. Health and wellness concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, discount offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this overview are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Current terms should be verified through the official website before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This overview contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The publisher is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.

CONTACT: Email:... Phone (US): +1 (850) 389-0125 Phone (UK): +442080891401 Phone (DE): +498004009820