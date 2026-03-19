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Versitron Delivers Reliable Edge Connectivity With 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch For System Integrators
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, March 18, 2026 – Versitron introduces its 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SF70760), a rugged, high-performance networking solution purpose-built for system integrators deploying scalable and resilient industrial networks. Designed to simplify installation while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability, this switch combines Gigabit Ethernet performance, fiber uplink capability, and industrial durability to support modern network infrastructures across demanding environments.
As system integrators continue to expand networks across industrial automation, surveillance systems, and distributed enterprise environments, the need for dependable, easy-to-deploy switching solutions has become increasingly critical. The SF70760 addresses this demand by offering a plug-and-play unmanaged design, eliminating configuration complexity while ensuring stable and consistent network performance.
Optimized Port Configuration for Edge Deployments
The SF70760 features six 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet ports and one SFP fiber uplink port, enabling seamless integration between copper-based devices and fiber backbone networks.
This hybrid configuration allows system integrators to connect multiple edge devices such as IP cameras, PLCs, sensors, and wireless access points, while extending network reach through fiber. With auto-negotiation and auto MDI/MDI-X support, installation is simplified, eliminating the need for crossover cables and reducing deployment time.
Fiber Uplink Flexibility for Long-Distance Networking
The integrated SFP port supports interchangeable fiber modules, enabling connectivity over both singlemode and multimode fiber. Depending on the selected SFP module, the switch can support long-distance communication-up to 100 km-making it ideal for campus networks, industrial facilities, and remote site connectivity.
This flexibility allows system integrators to design scalable network architectures that extend beyond the limitations of traditional copper Ethernet, ensuring reliable data transmission across large or distributed infrastructures.
High-Performance Switching for Reliable Data Transmission
The SF70760 utilizes a non-blocking store-and-forward switching architecture, ensuring efficient packet handling and minimizing latency across all connected devices. It also incorporates IEEE 802.3x flow control and back pressure mechanisms, which help prevent packet loss and maintain stable performance even under heavy network traffic.
With a switching capacity designed to handle demanding workloads, the switch ensures smooth and uninterrupted data flow-critical for applications such as real-time monitoring, industrial control systems, and high-definition video surveillance.
Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
Engineered for durability, the SF70760 is housed in a rugged IP-rated metal enclosure and supports DIN rail mounting, allowing for secure installation in industrial cabinets and control panels. The switch operates reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 80°C, ensuring consistent performance in challenging environments.
Additional features such as 4KV Ethernet surge protection and redundant dual power inputs enhance network resilience, protecting against electrical disturbances and ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical applications.
Its corrosion-resistant design further ensures long-term reliability in environments exposed to moisture, dust, or vibration, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor deployments.
Simplified Deployment for System Integrators
The unmanaged nature of the SF70760 enables true plug-and-play deployment, allowing system integrators to quickly install and operationalize networks without the need for configuration or ongoing management. This reduces both installation time and operational complexity, making it an ideal solution for projects where speed and efficiency are essential.
Its compact design and DIN rail compatibility make it easy to deploy in space-constrained environments, including industrial cabinets, edge installations, and remote network nodes. The ability to support multiple SFP modules further enhances its adaptability across diverse deployment scenarios.
Versatile Applications Across Industries
The 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is designed to support a wide range of applications, including:
Industrial automation and control systems
Security and surveillance networks
Transportation and intelligent traffic systems
Energy and utility infrastructure
Smart city and IoT deployments
Its combination of high-speed connectivity, fiber integration, and rugged design makes it a dependable solution for system integrators working across diverse industries where reliability and uptime are critical.
Why System Integrators Choose Versitron
System integrators rely on Versitron solutions for their ability to deliver:
Plug-and-Play Simplicity: No configuration required for rapid deployment
Flexible Connectivity: Seamless integration of copper and fiber networks
Gigabit Performance: High-speed data transmission for demanding applications
Industrial Reliability: Designed for extreme temperatures and harsh conditions
Network Stability: Advanced switching and protection features
These advantages enable integrators to build robust, scalable network infrastructures that support both current requirements and future expansion.
Availability
The 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SF70760) is available now. System integrators can explore detailed specifications and deployment options via the official product page:
Versitron also provides comprehensive technical support, documentation, and expert guidance to ensure seamless integration into existing and new network infrastructures.
About Versitron
Versitron specializes in advanced networking and fiber optic solutions for industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical applications. With a strong focus on reliability, performance, and scalability, Versitron empowers system integrators to design and deploy efficient, future-ready networks.
As system integrators continue to expand networks across industrial automation, surveillance systems, and distributed enterprise environments, the need for dependable, easy-to-deploy switching solutions has become increasingly critical. The SF70760 addresses this demand by offering a plug-and-play unmanaged design, eliminating configuration complexity while ensuring stable and consistent network performance.
Optimized Port Configuration for Edge Deployments
The SF70760 features six 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet ports and one SFP fiber uplink port, enabling seamless integration between copper-based devices and fiber backbone networks.
This hybrid configuration allows system integrators to connect multiple edge devices such as IP cameras, PLCs, sensors, and wireless access points, while extending network reach through fiber. With auto-negotiation and auto MDI/MDI-X support, installation is simplified, eliminating the need for crossover cables and reducing deployment time.
Fiber Uplink Flexibility for Long-Distance Networking
The integrated SFP port supports interchangeable fiber modules, enabling connectivity over both singlemode and multimode fiber. Depending on the selected SFP module, the switch can support long-distance communication-up to 100 km-making it ideal for campus networks, industrial facilities, and remote site connectivity.
This flexibility allows system integrators to design scalable network architectures that extend beyond the limitations of traditional copper Ethernet, ensuring reliable data transmission across large or distributed infrastructures.
High-Performance Switching for Reliable Data Transmission
The SF70760 utilizes a non-blocking store-and-forward switching architecture, ensuring efficient packet handling and minimizing latency across all connected devices. It also incorporates IEEE 802.3x flow control and back pressure mechanisms, which help prevent packet loss and maintain stable performance even under heavy network traffic.
With a switching capacity designed to handle demanding workloads, the switch ensures smooth and uninterrupted data flow-critical for applications such as real-time monitoring, industrial control systems, and high-definition video surveillance.
Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
Engineered for durability, the SF70760 is housed in a rugged IP-rated metal enclosure and supports DIN rail mounting, allowing for secure installation in industrial cabinets and control panels. The switch operates reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 80°C, ensuring consistent performance in challenging environments.
Additional features such as 4KV Ethernet surge protection and redundant dual power inputs enhance network resilience, protecting against electrical disturbances and ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical applications.
Its corrosion-resistant design further ensures long-term reliability in environments exposed to moisture, dust, or vibration, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor deployments.
Simplified Deployment for System Integrators
The unmanaged nature of the SF70760 enables true plug-and-play deployment, allowing system integrators to quickly install and operationalize networks without the need for configuration or ongoing management. This reduces both installation time and operational complexity, making it an ideal solution for projects where speed and efficiency are essential.
Its compact design and DIN rail compatibility make it easy to deploy in space-constrained environments, including industrial cabinets, edge installations, and remote network nodes. The ability to support multiple SFP modules further enhances its adaptability across diverse deployment scenarios.
Versatile Applications Across Industries
The 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is designed to support a wide range of applications, including:
Industrial automation and control systems
Security and surveillance networks
Transportation and intelligent traffic systems
Energy and utility infrastructure
Smart city and IoT deployments
Its combination of high-speed connectivity, fiber integration, and rugged design makes it a dependable solution for system integrators working across diverse industries where reliability and uptime are critical.
Why System Integrators Choose Versitron
System integrators rely on Versitron solutions for their ability to deliver:
Plug-and-Play Simplicity: No configuration required for rapid deployment
Flexible Connectivity: Seamless integration of copper and fiber networks
Gigabit Performance: High-speed data transmission for demanding applications
Industrial Reliability: Designed for extreme temperatures and harsh conditions
Network Stability: Advanced switching and protection features
These advantages enable integrators to build robust, scalable network infrastructures that support both current requirements and future expansion.
Availability
The 7-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SF70760) is available now. System integrators can explore detailed specifications and deployment options via the official product page:
Versitron also provides comprehensive technical support, documentation, and expert guidance to ensure seamless integration into existing and new network infrastructures.
About Versitron
Versitron specializes in advanced networking and fiber optic solutions for industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical applications. With a strong focus on reliability, performance, and scalability, Versitron empowers system integrators to design and deploy efficient, future-ready networks.
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