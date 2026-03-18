Why Manish Malhotra Is Trading Heavy Embroidery For Fluid Drapes This Festive Season

Eid is not just about celebration; it's also about grace, elegance and sophistication. Think fluid drapes, intricate handwork, and a touch of glamour. We spoke to Indian designer Manish Malhotra to understand his takes on fashion goals for the festive season.

“This year, Eid fashion feels softer and more fluid. There is a strong shift towards lightness-garments that move beautifully and feel effortless,” he tells wknd.“Women want elegance, but they also want comfort. In my recent collections, I've focused on fluid drapes, romantic lace layering and refined embellishment through Indian handwork. The idea is to look festive without feeling weighed down.”

While traditional elements like embroidery and handwork remain at the heart of the design, the silhouettes are cleaner and more modern.“Instead of heavy structure, I prefer softer shapes. Instead of excess, I focus on detailing.” Malhotra believes there needs to be balance in the outfit so it feels rooted in tradition yet feel very current and wearable.

Popular among A-listers and social circles - Malhotra is a Bollywood favourite, too. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to the iconic Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kajol, he has an impressive starry clientele. He feels celebrity style influences Eid fashion in a big way.“Celebrity style influences Eid fashion because people look at public figures for inspiration. But I think today, women interpret that inspiration in their own way,” he says.“It's less about copying a look and more about adapting it. Social media has made fashion very accessible, but personal style still matters. Women want to feel like themselves.”

So, what do tinsel town divas love to wear from Malhotra's collection on Eid?“My Bollywood clients usually look for individuality. They want something that feels festive but not predictable. There's often a request for subtle glamour - pieces that photograph beautifully but still feel personal. Many of them prefer lighter silhouettes now, with strong detailing around the neckline or sleeves. They also love statement dupattas - tassels and fringes are trending this season - or structured drapes that add impact without excess weight.”

This Eid, the focus has shifted to soft pastels. And Malhotra urges us to make note of some popular colours and fabrics:“For Eid 2026, I see soft pastels, ivory, muted gold, sage, powder pink and even deeper jewel tones continuing to be strong. There's also a move toward tonal dressing-keeping everything in one soft colour family. In terms of fabrics, lace is very important this season. It adds romance and elegance without feeling overpowering. Tissue, organza, tulle, satin and other lightweight fabrics are also popular because they create that beautiful movement. The focus is on light, breathable textures that still feel luxurious.”

Eid fashion should be about comfort. And that is reason enough to reimagine classic outfits like anarkalis, lehengas, and kaftans.“Anarkalis are becoming lighter and more streamlined. Lehengas are softer, sometimes paired with contemporary blouses or layered with capes,” he says.“Kaftans are especially beautiful for Eid-they are effortless yet elegant. I reimagine them with marori handwork or subtle embroidery that elevate them without making them heavy. The idea is to keep the essence of the garment but update the proportions and detailing.”

No conversation about Eid fashion can be complete without accessories. The right jewellery is equally essential to accentuate the entire look. Malhotra's suggestion is to revive and repurpose heirloom pieces.

“Heirloom jewellery is very special because it carries memory and emotion. For Eid, I always suggest pairing heirloom pieces with something contemporary. For example, you can wear your grandmother's necklace with a modern kaftan or a clean lehenga silhouette. Mixing old and new gives the look personality. Heirloom pieces don't have to be styled in a traditional way. When you reinterpret them with confidence, they feel timeless,” he says. As Eid approaches, the air is filled with excitement. It's a time for grand feasts, reunions, and making memories with loved ones. Understandably, everyone wants to look and feel their best for this special occasion.

“Eid is about joy and togetherness, so your outfit should make you feel confident and comfortable. Don't overdo everything at once. If the garment is detailed, keep the jewellery softer,” he says.“If the outfit is simple, add one strong accessory. And most importantly, wear it with ease. Confidence is always the most beautiful thing you can wear,” Malhotra says.

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