Ballistic Missile From Iran Targets Ras Laffan Industrial City: Defense Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar has been subjected to a ballistic missile attack from Iran, targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The Ministry said this in an early morning post on Thursday, March 19, 2026, adding that the missile caused damages in the facility.

Civil Defense contains all fires in Ras Laffan Industrial Area QatarEnergy confirms several LNG facilities subjected to missile attacks

Read Also