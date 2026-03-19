US Seeking Durable Peace Between Ukraine And Russia Based On Credible Guarantees For Kyiv Pentagon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Daniel L. Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Ukrinform reports citing the Pentagon.

He stressed that it is important for allies to take urgent steps to provide Ukraine with the resources it needs for deterrence and defense. According to him, more than 20 European countries have already allocated over $4 billion to implement the PURL initiative.

"Russia still retains deep reservoirs of military and industrial power and the national resolve to sustain protracted war. Moreover, Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal and invests in capabilities, which could be used coercively just short of nuclear confrontation," Zimmerman said.

According to him, the United States stands with NATO.“But if burden sharing becomes misaligned or thinly spread, this is not healthy for an alliance, and we want NATO to be as strong as it can be for the long term,” the assistant secretary of war explained.

For his part, Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander, U.S. European Command and NATO supreme allied commander Europe, told the committee that growing cooperation among Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China“has increased military risk across multiple theaters and domains,”

North Korean troops and weapons, Iranian drone technology, and China's economic support are enabling Russia to sustain its war in Ukraine, the general added.

“Despite significant losses in Ukraine, Russia retains the capability and the capacity to threaten U.S. interests with its large and increasingly diverse nuclear stockpile, asymmetric capabilities and competent ground, air and maritime forces,” Grynkewich warned.

Trump seeks Ukraine-Russia peace deal to counter China – Politico

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump assured that Putin fears the U.S. military, which was rebuilt during his first presidential term.

Photo: DOW screenshot