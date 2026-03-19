Lending To Private Sector Rises Sharply In Turkmenistan As Of February 2026
To put it in perspective, the total amount of loans extended by Turkmen banks to state institutions and enterprises reached 18.8 billion manats ($5.4 billion) as of January 1, 2026. This represents a rise of 27.6% from 14.8 billion manats ($4.2 billion) as of January 1, 2025.
The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, established in 1991, continues to control the national financial system and disseminate extensive banking statistics, providing critical insights into sector changes.
As of March 14, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan stands at 1 USD = 3.5 manats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment