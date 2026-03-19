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Lending To Private Sector Rises Sharply In Turkmenistan As Of February 2026

Lending To Private Sector Rises Sharply In Turkmenistan As Of February 2026


2026-03-19 01:03:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Outstanding loans extended by Turkmenistan's credit institutions to private sector totaled 20.2 billion manats ($5.8 billion) as of February 1, 2026, up from 14.8 billion manats ($4.2 billion) a year earlier, showing an increase of 36.4%, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

To put it in perspective, the total amount of loans extended by Turkmen banks to state institutions and enterprises reached 18.8 billion manats ($5.4 billion) as of January 1, 2026. This represents a rise of 27.6% from 14.8 billion manats ($4.2 billion) as of January 1, 2025.

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, established in 1991, continues to control the national financial system and disseminate extensive banking statistics, providing critical insights into sector changes.

As of March 14, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan stands at 1 USD = 3.5 manats.

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Trend News Agency

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