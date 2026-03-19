Injuries, Damage Reported As Russia Attacks Odesa With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

“Two multi-storey apartment buildings, a residential house in the historic city center, and buildings in the private sector were damaged. Fires broke out but were promptly extinguished,” he wrote.

According to the official, three people are currently known to have been injured, two of whom were hospitalized in a city hospital.

“All emergency and municipal services are working at the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing,” Lysak noted.

Russian drone strike hits energy facility in Volyn region

Earlier reports indicate that in the evening of March 18, a Russian drone attack damaged the building of the Security Service of Ukraine's Main Directorate in the Lviv region.