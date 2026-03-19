Russian Army Attacks DTEK Crew With Drones In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The utility workers were heading to inspect a power line in a village near the front line. At that moment, two Russian FPV drones struck their vehicle-it was destroyed. Our colleagues managed to escape; no one was injured," the post reads.

Russia increases number of ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, Zelensky says

Earlier, it was reported that energy crews in the Zaporizhzhia region restored power to over 7,000 customers.

Illustrative photo: Instagram/libkos