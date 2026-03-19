EDB Predicts Continued Slowdown In Uzbekistan's Inflation In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasts that inflation in Uzbekistan will decelerate to 6.7% year-on-year by the close of 2026, Trend reports via the EDB.

Inflationary pressures have been consistently easing over the past year. The annual inflation rate decreased from 9.8% in 2024 to 7.3% in December 2025, reflecting the effects of restrictive monetary policies and enhanced price stability.

In January 2026, inflation stood at 7.2% year-on-year, marking the lowest level recorded in nearly a decade and confirming the continuation of the disinflationary trend.

The EDB attributes this moderation in price growth to a stringent monetary policy, the appreciation of the national currency, and favorable dynamics in import prices.

The bank asserts that the ongoing adherence to tight monetary policies and the expected stability of the Uzbek soum will be key factors mitigating inflationary pressures, supporting the outlook of a 6.7% inflation rate by the end of 2026.